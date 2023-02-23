Horoscope today, February 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some consider a change of residence. Let family know how much their support means to you.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead with happiness. Let go of this regretful and somber mood.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Two equally interesting alternatives are revealed for those in a job.

Cosmic tip: Be aware that karma is just another name for action and the result of the action.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Always be diplomatic and patient to draw in desired results. Income increases very soon.

Cosmic tip: Be very organised. Don’t waste time and energy in pursuing what won’t work finally.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A relationship surprises you with its intensity. Negotiating contracts/projects is rewarding. Make time for an older family member.

Cosmic tip: Keep communication levels light and easy with family.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A changing scenario at work is unsettling, though this doesn’t affect your work or position. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Consider upgrading professional skills on a regular basis.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Avoid getting too emotionally close too soon with someone new. A job offer sounds good. Consider the offer rationally.

Cosmic tip: Make friends only if they add value to your life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Delegating work regularly lightens pressure off you. Try and stay with a new diet as stringently as possible.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of body language when having a conversation at work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be aware of words used and tone of voice when speaking to people (you may sound overly assertive).

Cosmic tip: Exchange ideas with younger people to get a different viewpoint.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some plan on buying a vehicle. Those in an emotionally difficult relationship need to rethink about commitment.

Cosmic tip: Don’t have a critical attitude towards family and other loved ones.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s very easy to be misunderstood today, so be careful about words and expressions while speaking to people.

Cosmic tip: Be open to learning via new experiences in this karmic cycle.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Inheritance, legal disputes and property matters are highlighted in the next karmic cycle. Mentally flipping through memories is enjoyable as well regretful.

Cosmic tip: Choose battles carefully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Signing documents and papers is revealed. Some clauses in a contract are clarified. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Flow with inborn intuition to fully understand what you can achieve.



