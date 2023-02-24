Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today February 24 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 24 February,2023 04:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 24.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Be clear in communication without having any unsettling grey areas. A karmic cycle of feeling steady in the job begins.
Cosmic tip: Bask in this atmosphere of togetherness and total commitment.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A contract/ assignment signed brings a smile to your face. An on-going bureaucratic process ends. Do regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t disclose all the aces up your sleeve.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Take a stand on a new project/ assignment/ contract since you’ve studied every point and clause properly.
Cosmic tip: Be balanced if you need to play the judge and justice giver


Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Maintain focus if you want to complete work in time. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Accept the present moment peacefully, since you’ve done all you could in the given circumstances.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Make special time together with your spouse/ partner. Understand legal papers cautiously, taking a second opinion if needed.
Cosmic tip: Be patient if the day moves ahead slower than usual.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You receive karmic justice for uncomplainingly going through difficult times. Life is in a state of flux and change for the better.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the financial abundance in your life.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
There’s a gradual change in income. Beliefs and daily habits also morph into different ones.
Cosmic tip: Do have a talk to clear up a misunderstanding. Don’t take anyone for granted.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The past two months have actually made you a stronger person. An inflow of abundance comes in.
Cosmic tip: Renew a friendship that has been on ice for a few days.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Singles enter the marriage dasha. Eat nutritious home cooked food as far as possible
Cosmic tip: Adjust to a different kind of a life happily and with an open mind.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Some essential paperwork has to be completed before noon. Be understanding about circumstances, taking them at face value.
Cosmic tip: Plan a family holiday to a place everyone loves visiting.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Don’t drastically just change your diet and exercise routine. Seek advice about it first. Consciously learn a new skill till it is mastered.
Cosmic tip: Be patient, don’t be aggressive.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Don’t over react when someone has a lot to say to you, and that too in an irritable manner.
Cosmic tip: Blend modern with traditional thinking when counseling a youngster.

mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK