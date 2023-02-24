Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be clear in communication without having any unsettling grey areas. A karmic cycle of feeling steady in the job begins.

Cosmic tip: Bask in this atmosphere of togetherness and total commitment.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A contract/ assignment signed brings a smile to your face. An on-going bureaucratic process ends. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t disclose all the aces up your sleeve.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Take a stand on a new project/ assignment/ contract since you’ve studied every point and clause properly.

Cosmic tip: Be balanced if you need to play the judge and justice giver

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Maintain focus if you want to complete work in time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Accept the present moment peacefully, since you’ve done all you could in the given circumstances.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Make special time together with your spouse/ partner. Understand legal papers cautiously, taking a second opinion if needed.

Cosmic tip: Be patient if the day moves ahead slower than usual.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You receive karmic justice for uncomplainingly going through difficult times. Life is in a state of flux and change for the better.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the financial abundance in your life.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s a gradual change in income. Beliefs and daily habits also morph into different ones.

Cosmic tip: Do have a talk to clear up a misunderstanding. Don’t take anyone for granted.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The past two months have actually made you a stronger person. An inflow of abundance comes in.

Cosmic tip: Renew a friendship that has been on ice for a few days.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Singles enter the marriage dasha. Eat nutritious home cooked food as far as possible

Cosmic tip: Adjust to a different kind of a life happily and with an open mind.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some essential paperwork has to be completed before noon. Be understanding about circumstances, taking them at face value.

Cosmic tip: Plan a family holiday to a place everyone loves visiting.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t drastically just change your diet and exercise routine. Seek advice about it first. Consciously learn a new skill till it is mastered.

Cosmic tip: Be patient, don’t be aggressive.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Don’t over react when someone has a lot to say to you, and that too in an irritable manner.

Cosmic tip: Blend modern with traditional thinking when counseling a youngster.



