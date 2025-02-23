Breaking News
EU leaders will hold emergency summit on Ukraine, European security
Mumbai devotee alleges assault by security guards at temple in UP
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today February 24 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 24 February,2025 12:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 24.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Try and master the art of neither over doing or underdoing what’s expected of you. Continue with the healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to greater productivity in this karmic cycle of mental sharpness.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Discussing opinions only after ample thought and being aware of pitfalls helps come up with the right argument. Signing a deal is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this inner attitude of calmness and serenity.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Making major work related decisions requires ice cold logic and practicality. Consult the doctor if feeling unwell.
Cosmic tip: Keep to a set budget, whether personal or at work regarding a marketing project.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Expect an award or recognition for work done. Life changes in general, climbing onto a swifter moving karmic cycle filled with optimism/ hope.
Cosmic tip: Build a strong foundation for friendships or a relationship.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Frequent work related travel is something enjoyed, but there’s too much of it in this karmic cycle. A personally rewarding karmic cycle professionally is revealed. 
Cosmic tip: Be open to a change of residence. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A take-charge attitude works today, so be prepared to make on the spot decisions. The truth can never be hidden forever.
Cosmic tip: Be happy at receiving a job offer (this is totally unexpected).

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Relatives arrive to spend a few days. Some business decisions are finalized. 
Cosmic tip: Be patient. This slow moving karmic cycle ends by late afternoon; then it’s a mad rush to complete work.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A legality is sorted out due to an unconsidered clause. Don’t compromise only to keep the peace.
Cosmic tip: Think about how to deal with a change of job and relocation (for some Scorpios).

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those seeking a financial backer find one. Seek solutions instead of getting entangled with trivial issues. This karmic cycle is favourable for those seeking employment.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy receiving a surprise gift (you deserve it).

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those in a new relationship must spend time getting to really know each other. Dreams nurtured since childhood are on the precipice of coming true. 
Cosmic tip: Try being more aware of first impressions made.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being silent after a point of discussing problems is wise of you. Business decisions taken today are a 100% right. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be selective about whom you confide in. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Knowing what the real truth is, is hidden arsenal in your hands. Be calm.
Cosmic tip: Control an emotional outburst which will be regretted later as many words that should not be voiced tumble out.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK