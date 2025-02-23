Horoscope today, February 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 24.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Try and master the art of neither over doing or underdoing what’s expected of you. Continue with the healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to greater productivity in this karmic cycle of mental sharpness.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Discussing opinions only after ample thought and being aware of pitfalls helps come up with the right argument. Signing a deal is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this inner attitude of calmness and serenity.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Making major work related decisions requires ice cold logic and practicality. Consult the doctor if feeling unwell.
Cosmic tip: Keep to a set budget, whether personal or at work regarding a marketing project.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Expect an award or recognition for work done. Life changes in general, climbing onto a swifter moving karmic cycle filled with optimism/ hope.
Cosmic tip: Build a strong foundation for friendships or a relationship.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Frequent work related travel is something enjoyed, but there’s too much of it in this karmic cycle. A personally rewarding karmic cycle professionally is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Be open to a change of residence.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A take-charge attitude works today, so be prepared to make on the spot decisions. The truth can never be hidden forever.
Cosmic tip: Be happy at receiving a job offer (this is totally unexpected).
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Relatives arrive to spend a few days. Some business decisions are finalized.
Cosmic tip: Be patient. This slow moving karmic cycle ends by late afternoon; then it’s a mad rush to complete work.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A legality is sorted out due to an unconsidered clause. Don’t compromise only to keep the peace.
Cosmic tip: Think about how to deal with a change of job and relocation (for some Scorpios).
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those seeking a financial backer find one. Seek solutions instead of getting entangled with trivial issues. This karmic cycle is favourable for those seeking employment.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy receiving a surprise gift (you deserve it).
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those in a new relationship must spend time getting to really know each other. Dreams nurtured since childhood are on the precipice of coming true.
Cosmic tip: Try being more aware of first impressions made.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being silent after a point of discussing problems is wise of you. Business decisions taken today are a 100% right. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be selective about whom you confide in.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Knowing what the real truth is, is hidden arsenal in your hands. Be calm.
Cosmic tip: Control an emotional outburst which will be regretted later as many words that should not be voiced tumble out.