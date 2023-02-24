Horoscope today, February 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 25

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The relationship with your spouse/ partner is in a healing karmic cycle. Career is fulfilling and goals reached quickly.

Cosmic tip: Consider all ramifications before getting into a new relationship.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A stable business idea is offered by someone you meet at a party. The week is busy and socially exhausting.

Cosmic tip: Have an attitude of empathy towards a friend.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Mental anguish can be avoided by making a practical choice. Financial stress lessens considerably. Steer career to the next level.

Cosmic tip: Choose a course of action and go with it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Closing a business deal takes less time than expected. A friend drives down from a nearby town to see you.

Cosmic tip: Get work done quicker with tact and kindness.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be prepared to work longer hours today as there is added workload to deal with. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Have clarity based on practicality to make the right relationship decision.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Use psychology to get your point across at a family meeting to discuss property matters. There may be an unexpected shake-up at work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get swayed by emotions.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some unresolved dilemmas may be at the forefront today. Facing them immediately is better than ignoring.

Cosmic tip: Don’t plan a trip if your spouse/ partner is uncomfortable about it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Avoid regret. Live in the present moment with peace and thankfulness. Financial insecurity gradually eases off.

Cosmic tip: Remain aware and appreciative about what a great relationship this is.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be aware of subtle manipulation at work. Schedules are hectic. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait till you’ve understood why your spouse/ partner suddenly becomes so quiet and withdrawn.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be assertive, communicative and confident when managing a presentation for a new client, but keep facts clear and right.

Cosmic tip: Choosing between two people you admire equally is disconcerting.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Allow an argument to die a natural death. Then forget about it. An alternative given by a team member is workable.

Cosmic tip: Make atmosphere at work more conducive for teamwork.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A goal pursued seems ready to manifest almost immediately. Making sacrifices for career has been worth it.

Cosmic tip: Gracefully allow negativity to recede, bringing in its place tranquility.



