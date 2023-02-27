Horoscope today, February 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A sequence of events unfold, bringing a situation you could only have dreamt of in your wildest dreams.

Cosmic tip: Retain this positive mindset, only seeing the good happening around you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An unexpected adventure keeps you on a high for a number of days. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow emotions to run riot, even though you are slightly perplexed.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Discussing an unusual problem from a different angle altogether allows you to have clarity about it. The day is busy from morning. Delegate.

Cosmic tip: Have faith. Don’t be suspicious.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Focus on career. Personal life takes a back seat.

Cosmic tip: Try and pursue further studies to help apply for a better job which is higher up in the hierarchy.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be aware. Nurture yourself. Live life in a way that brings you happiness. Don’t judge a friend harshly. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste emotions on a no-win situation.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules. Attending several meetings has you criss-crossing the city.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of recognition for hard work and consistency.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Sharing home responsibilities with your spouse/partner creates more time together.

Cosmic tip: Keep the combination of intellect and ambition working on full power to keep you ahead of competition.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A karmic imbalance has tripped up your professional life. Have patience and all will be well.

Cosmic tip: Make that hurried trip to the bank if necessary, even though feeling lethargic.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

One issue with the spouse/partner has been sorted out amicably. Do consult the doctor if feeling even slightly unwell.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with valuables, documents, keys, etc.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An unusual business idea can work after fine-tuning it. Schedules run on time. An unlooked-forward-to trip is postponed.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of togetherness and perfect understanding.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t neglect a cough or a cold. Sharing practical advice with people comes naturally to you. Giving a relationship commitment is considered.

Cosmic tip: React with love and empathy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This is the time to just sit back, allowing life to run its natural course. Don’t seek specific answers.

Cosmic tip: Don’t rock the boat at work or in a relationship.