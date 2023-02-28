Horoscope today, February 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Look ahead in a positive manner. Having regrets is pointless and a waste a time.

Cosmic tip: Spend some time alone on a regular basis to connect with the inner you.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Bring changes into working methods gradually, so people don’t get on the defensive, or are impatient.

Cosmic tip: Work through karmic debts happily. A rainbow soon appears in your private sky.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Actively negotiate the building redevelopment. Delayed payments begin trickling in. Two out of three projects being negotiated will be signed.

Cosmic tip: Be kind and generous to like-minded people.

Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A relationship continues being a source of joy and irritation sometimes. Remain unconcerned in the face of delays.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be emotionally distressed about backing away from a no-win situation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Different aspects of professional life are delicately balanced in the right manner. A deal is signed.

Cosmic tip: Self introspect to understand and accept what needs to be changed about yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Radiating positive energy is a magnet that attracts people into your sunny orbit.

Cosmic tip: Allow and accept this karmic cycle of slight upheavals that have to occur for life to change.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An unexpected expense shakes up finances. Don’t be emotionally closed as you miss out on so much loving.

Cosmic tip: Make sure body language is assertive, yet positive, without being threatening.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be aware when sending e-mails as messages or mails could get mixed up, causing an embarrassing situation.

Cosmic tip: Follow inner intuition which always leads in the right direction.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Maintaining a balance between family time and a super busy career is important. Keep pace with changing trends if in an e-business.

Cosmic tip: Seek professional advice before making a decision.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Emotions protest against practical thinking and the chosen course of action. Lovingly acknowledge your emotions. Being financially comfortable is a source of solace.

Cosmic tip: Be more loving in a relationship.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Circumstances will change when the time is right. A family holiday is planned for later.

Cosmic tip: Remain centered in the present even though there are so many interesting distractions.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be sure of your stand and reply firmly, leaving no room for an unnecessary argument. Savings increase. Expenses are managed efficiently.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally blackmailed.



