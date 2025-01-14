Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those in the media sign several projects. A friend who had fought with you earlier on now wants to reconcile; but there’s no apology forthcoming.

Cosmic tip: Let your silence speak louder than words.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A busy day unfolds. There’s no guessing involved now since three clients have given the go-ahead signal, being extremely happy with your ideas. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overreact to a simple query.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There is a new romantic link up for singles, but avoid if it is the boss you are getting attracted to.

Cosmic tip: Maintain fluidity by being willing to change plans as required.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Depending on your own strength and will power is all that’s needed to resolve an issue. Life settles down.

Cosmic tip: Have the wisdom to flow with the karmic cycle according to the right time.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Travel for work increases and an experience teaches an important fact you will always keep in mind. Living a simple life is best.

Cosmic tip: Keep expectations realistic when wishing for a soul mate.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Flow of life changes to a more positive one, which is a welcome change. A family celebration and entertaining at home is a good idea.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy special moments spent with family.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Discussing feelings with each other helps strengthen the bond. A New Year resolution to adopt a hobby works out great.

Cosmic tip: Keep disillusionment away. It’s better to be aware of the real truth.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Career/ business is demanding, but you do your best. Be aware where you keep the cheque book, reading glasses, keys, etc.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time together, being grateful for creating newer memories.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new and unexplored business idea can be worked on to fine-tune it further. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep conversation light and to the point. Don’t touch on any sensitive topic just yet.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Mood is totally upbeat, but be on your guard if someone tries to hard sell a business idea.

Cosmic tip: Say as less as you can, giving information on a need to know basis.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those wanting to sell property find a genuine buyer. Convincing an elder to support you in a situation is easy.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this change of karma that draws in a cycle of financial comfort.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Seeing the other person’s point of view helps understand different layers of an issue that seems ordinary and commonplace.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy being generous, as generosity is a state of mind and personality.