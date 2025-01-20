Horoscope today, January 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Feeling unsure about a situation is understandable, as you too, don’t have much experience in this subject.

Cosmic tip: Take charge of a new project, teaching two team members as it progresses.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those starting a new (small) business could use social media to create awareness about it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate what you know is the truth even if others don’t believe, or want to believe.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An irritable mood in the morning gives way to feeling God’s in his heaven and it’s all right with the world (your world)..

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance in mind, body and soul.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Unbudgeted expenses are a surprise. Singles in a new relationship need to keep it to platonic friendship for now.

Cosmic tip: Follow up with decisions taken, not allowing anyone to fall back into indecision.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Destination for a business meeting is changed yet again (you are both so busy). Some Leos have the option of a lateral move within the organisation.

Cosmic tip: Be a guiding light for a friend.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those who work on consignment basis have plenty of work coming in. This is a relief. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Stay far away from conflicts, arguments or trying to prove a point.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Mentally walking away from a situation for which there is a solution, but is unacceptable to some, is best.

Cosmic tip: Hold on to this peace of mind achieved after so much soul searching.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Wanting only what you consider right leaves no room for negotiation, which in turn makes a situation worse.

Cosmic tip: Do have eyesight checked if headaches are present by the end of the day.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Working long hours till quite late in the evening will eventually take a toll on health. You need to negotiate for shorter working hours.

Cosmic tip: Consciously switch off from work problems once home.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Study a contract from overseas in great detail, taking professional advice if needed.

Cosmic tip: Reveal the faint light at the end of the tunnel to a friend who hasn’t considered one option.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s so much you want to experience today, that it’s a tussle with where to begin. Work is no longer a chore.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time alone without feeling guilty about appreciating your own company.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The universe opens up blocked paths and hurdles being faced last year. Just retain focus and follow your dreams. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cosmic tip: Resist temptation. Don’t complicate life.