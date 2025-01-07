Horoscope today, January 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 8.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Following dreams is as important as working through family karma. Retain a balanced mind-set.
Cosmic tip: Bring a balance into life by choosing one of two options. You intuitively know which one is right.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A new job is demanding and a little tough sometimes, but you manage admirably. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Treat any hurdle as a learning experience, taking life forward with renewed zeal and positivity.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Moderation is the keyword in a relationship difficulty. Keep decisions on hold. Financial news is positive.
Cosmic tip: Tap inner reserves of strength by exercising regularly/ practicing yoga or meditating.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Singles may not want to meet new people their friends introduce them to. Using psychology to deal with someone younger is the way to resolve the issue.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge your own power with self-reliance.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Stepping back from someone who upset you is quite normal in the given circumstances. Enjoy spending ‘me time’ regularly.
Cosmic tip: Be kind even if you can’t really help or give a viable suggestion.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Singles in a relationship is akin to a goods train (going too slow) may need to make a decision.
Cosmic tip: Believe negative karma weaves its web around the person responsible for an incident.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A change of residence or buying property is revealed. A relationship blighted by past karma hobbles into a balanced space finally.
Cosmic tip: Accept what the universe sends in its endlessly wise wisdom.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Practising gratefulness increases celestial blessings threefold. Dance to the internal vision of what you want to achieve.
Cosmic tip: Be humble even if the first reaction is to put the person in their place.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Very often restricted circumstances gradually lead to the tunnel widening gradually, with sunshine and happiness back where they belong.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be a slave to external circumstances. Have faith in a Higher Power.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Today is excellent for financial decisions. An overdue debt is finally cleared by the person.
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment, making as wise choices as the occasion demands. Leave the rest to God.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A new friend turns out to be opposite of what was expected according to their words and behaviour.
Cosmic tip: Continue with a changed lifestyle and news habits being followed for a healthier you.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A legal case (if any) is favourable. Work related travel is delayed due to the project developing unexpected problems and closure.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy being a recipient of receiving karmic justice. Forgive and forget.