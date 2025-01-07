Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old woman, her maid tied in house, robbed of gold
HMPV outbreak: Maharashtra steps up alert for medical colleges and hospitals
Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain
Delivery executive held for replacing phone, delivering diary to customer
Western Railway now has its first 'All-Women Maintenance Team' in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today January 8 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 08 January,2025 03:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, January 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 8.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Following dreams is as important as working through family karma. Retain a balanced mind-set.
Cosmic tip: Bring a balance into life by choosing one of two options. You intuitively know which one is right.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A new job is demanding and a little tough sometimes, but you manage admirably. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Treat any hurdle as a learning experience, taking life forward with renewed zeal and positivity.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Moderation is the keyword in a relationship difficulty. Keep decisions on hold. Financial news is positive.
Cosmic tip: Tap inner reserves of strength by exercising regularly/ practicing yoga or meditating.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Singles may not want to meet new people their friends introduce them to. Using psychology to deal with someone younger is the way to resolve the issue.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge your own power with self-reliance.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Stepping back from someone who upset you is quite normal in the given circumstances. Enjoy spending ‘me time’ regularly.
Cosmic tip: Be kind even if you can’t really help or give a viable suggestion.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Singles in a relationship is akin to a goods train (going too slow) may need to make a decision. 
Cosmic tip: Believe negative karma weaves its web around the person responsible for an incident.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A change of residence or buying property is revealed. A relationship blighted by past karma hobbles into a balanced space finally. 
Cosmic tip: Accept what the universe sends in its endlessly wise wisdom.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Practising gratefulness increases celestial blessings threefold. Dance to the internal vision of what you want to achieve.
Cosmic tip: Be humble even if the first reaction is to put the person in their place.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Very often restricted circumstances gradually lead to the tunnel widening gradually, with sunshine and happiness back where they belong. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be a slave to external circumstances. Have faith in a Higher Power.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Today is excellent for financial decisions. An overdue debt is finally cleared by the person. 
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment, making as wise choices as the occasion demands. Leave the rest to God. 

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A new friend turns out to be opposite of what was expected according to their words and behaviour. 
Cosmic tip: Continue with a changed lifestyle and news habits being followed for a healthier you.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A legal case (if any) is favourable. Work related travel is delayed due to the project developing unexpected problems and closure.  
Cosmic tip: Enjoy being a recipient of receiving karmic justice. Forgive and forget.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK