Horoscope today, January 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Following dreams is as important as working through family karma. Retain a balanced mind-set.

Cosmic tip: Bring a balance into life by choosing one of two options. You intuitively know which one is right.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A new job is demanding and a little tough sometimes, but you manage admirably. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Treat any hurdle as a learning experience, taking life forward with renewed zeal and positivity.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Moderation is the keyword in a relationship difficulty. Keep decisions on hold. Financial news is positive.

Cosmic tip: Tap inner reserves of strength by exercising regularly/ practicing yoga or meditating.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Singles may not want to meet new people their friends introduce them to. Using psychology to deal with someone younger is the way to resolve the issue.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge your own power with self-reliance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Stepping back from someone who upset you is quite normal in the given circumstances. Enjoy spending ‘me time’ regularly.

Cosmic tip: Be kind even if you can’t really help or give a viable suggestion.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles in a relationship is akin to a goods train (going too slow) may need to make a decision.

Cosmic tip: Believe negative karma weaves its web around the person responsible for an incident.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A change of residence or buying property is revealed. A relationship blighted by past karma hobbles into a balanced space finally.

Cosmic tip: Accept what the universe sends in its endlessly wise wisdom.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Practising gratefulness increases celestial blessings threefold. Dance to the internal vision of what you want to achieve.

Cosmic tip: Be humble even if the first reaction is to put the person in their place.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Very often restricted circumstances gradually lead to the tunnel widening gradually, with sunshine and happiness back where they belong.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be a slave to external circumstances. Have faith in a Higher Power.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Today is excellent for financial decisions. An overdue debt is finally cleared by the person.

Cosmic tip: Live in the moment, making as wise choices as the occasion demands. Leave the rest to God.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A new friend turns out to be opposite of what was expected according to their words and behaviour.

Cosmic tip: Continue with a changed lifestyle and news habits being followed for a healthier you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A legal case (if any) is favourable. Work related travel is delayed due to the project developing unexpected problems and closure.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy being a recipient of receiving karmic justice. Forgive and forget.