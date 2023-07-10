Breaking News
Horoscope today, July 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 10 July,2023 12:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 10.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Flow with changing karmic cycles to help forget about how the morning started. Let it go.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this suspicious feeling. There’s good reason for feeling this way.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A dream morphs into unbelievable and astounding reality. A get together in the evening keeps you busy the entire day.
Cosmic tip: Do tone down the manner of speaking.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
An in-house meeting is favourable as getting views across is easier than anticipated.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of new people entering the orbit around you. One of them is very important.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
It’s good to walk the middle path when caught between two warring factions. Your candid and forthright advice helps a friend.
Cosmic tip: Consider long term practicality when discussing some ideas.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Wanting to do your bit for society has you involved in part time charity work. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Know when an apology is genuine. Accept it wholeheartedly.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Today favours business and making financial decisions. A contract is signed. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to be vulnerable, revealing the sentimental side of your personality.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those seeking employment receive good news. A little voice inside advises being very careful about what you say and to whom.
Cosmic tip: Control yourself. Don’t be senselessly irrational and absurd.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Buying/ selling property is revealed. Make sure correct legal papers are there.
Cosmic tip: Follow advice given by a friend, who does so with your best interests at the core level.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those in the media enter a karmic cycle of professional excellence. Friends visiting your city get in touch.
Cosmic tip: Be aware about calorie intake when meeting a friend.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A past relationship slowly struggles to its feet again. Make a decision with awareness.
Cosmic tip: Take a small delay in your stride. This is important for the larger good.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some receive news about a raise in salary. Aquarians making a career decision must take career counselling first.
Cosmic tip: Wield power with the right mixture of responsibility, compassion and modesty.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A trip out of town is great fun. Maybe it is also due to the company. Give unconditional acceptance and support to a friend.
Cosmic tip: Have vehicle serviced regularly.

