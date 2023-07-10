Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Flow with changing karmic cycles to help forget about how the morning started. Let it go.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this suspicious feeling. There’s good reason for feeling this way.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A dream morphs into unbelievable and astounding reality. A get together in the evening keeps you busy the entire day.

Cosmic tip: Do tone down the manner of speaking.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An in-house meeting is favourable as getting views across is easier than anticipated.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of new people entering the orbit around you. One of them is very important.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s good to walk the middle path when caught between two warring factions. Your candid and forthright advice helps a friend.

Cosmic tip: Consider long term practicality when discussing some ideas.





Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Wanting to do your bit for society has you involved in part time charity work. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Know when an apology is genuine. Accept it wholeheartedly.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Today favours business and making financial decisions. A contract is signed. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to be vulnerable, revealing the sentimental side of your personality.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those seeking employment receive good news. A little voice inside advises being very careful about what you say and to whom.

Cosmic tip: Control yourself. Don’t be senselessly irrational and absurd.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Buying/ selling property is revealed. Make sure correct legal papers are there.

Cosmic tip: Follow advice given by a friend, who does so with your best interests at the core level.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those in the media enter a karmic cycle of professional excellence. Friends visiting your city get in touch.

Cosmic tip: Be aware about calorie intake when meeting a friend.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A past relationship slowly struggles to its feet again. Make a decision with awareness.

Cosmic tip: Take a small delay in your stride. This is important for the larger good.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some receive news about a raise in salary. Aquarians making a career decision must take career counselling first.

Cosmic tip: Wield power with the right mixture of responsibility, compassion and modesty.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A trip out of town is great fun. Maybe it is also due to the company. Give unconditional acceptance and support to a friend.

Cosmic tip: Have vehicle serviced regularly.



