Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A dispute about expectations creates conflicting emotions in a relationship. Don’t be choosy about a first job.

Cosmic tip: Be flexible and realistic about what you are seeking in a job.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Making a decision regarding a trip may take time. Work out finances first.

Cosmic tip: Take time to contemplate and ruminate since you stand at a crossroads in life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s an on-going feeling of detachment as some things are not in your control.

Cosmic tip: Practise having a carefree attitude towards aspects which are not so important in life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be extra aware of possessions when out of the home. This karmic cycle attracts important people into your life.

Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from someone who consistently gives wrong advice.





Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some relatives make plans to stay with you for a few days (without checking with you first).

Cosmic tip: Get enough rest till you feel a resurgence of revitalizing energy.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An uncomplaining, detached mind-set makes it easier to deal with changes. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Lovingly discuss an issue with a family member, acceding to their point of view.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being so cherished is such a wonderful feeling, particularly when the love and bonding is reciprocated. Enjoy time together.

Cosmic tip: Go for a walk in the evening if possible.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Stop yourself from seeking problems where there aren’t any. A meeting culminates better than expected since it was just a formality from your side.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for sudden showers.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The Tarot highlights property issues that can be resolved peacefully over time. Some important calls are received.

Cosmic tip: Take care of yourself if unwell. Consult a doctor. Get enough rest.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Family make plans about how to spend today, it being a special day. Go along with what is decided finally.

Cosmic tip: Don’t pander to people’s curiosity about you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A sensitive situation requires oodles of tact and saying just enough. Parents decide to move closer to where you live.

Cosmic tip: Let situations be as they are for now.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

You have a special knack of making everyone feel they are the most important person present.

Cosmic tip: Plan everything down to the last detail so you can also enjoy the day.



