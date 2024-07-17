Horoscope today, July 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Being in a relationship is fine, but be aware of being subtly manipulated. A positive karmic cycle has a direct effect on career and ambitions. Retain focus.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of being gas-lighted.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Turning to you for advice is but natural since wisdom is your second name. A karmic cycle of new beginnings is interestingly absorbing.
Cosmic tip: Be generous with your time and unconditional help.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Devoting time doing something constructive is at least time well spent. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Ask yourself if you really want to spend time with ‘friends’ who have ignored you for so long.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Travel plans hit a hurdle. Re-schedule for later on.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take it personally if someone who promised to phone at a certain time, doesn’t. Dealing with something unexpected may be the reason.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Those wanting to buy an apartment, must make sure all relevant papers are available for it before closing the deal.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in solitude, reviewing life-path so far, making future goals.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Good news received is a double edged sword as you don’t like what’s expected from you. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to master and control a shortcoming which annoys you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This karmic cycle helps career/ business move ahead quickly, but same thing can’t be said of a relationship. Ignore negative comments.
Cosmic tip: Help a family member deal with a life changing situation.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Though trust has been shaken, but your attitude is always positive towards any set-back. Make long term plans for financial security.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatically evasive if a question is too hot to handle.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being self-sufficient and independent should be your long-term goal that can be practised from the present moment.
Cosmic tip: Be on your guard if someone tries to pull the wool over your eyes regarding property.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Deciding to go your own way after a particularly nasty experience is one of life’s learning lessons. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Cut down or completely pare off meaningless rituals/ habits that create delays.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An auspicious karmic cycle begins for those in the media, particularly information and technology. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Discuss several ideas that may be way ahead of their time before going ahead.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
It may seem like someone believes what you are saying; however the truth is totally different. Stay away from arguments with family. Modify diet to control blood pressure.
Cosmic tip: Make positive karmas consciously.