Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 24.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Having learnt so much about life, you are now able to accept certain statements with a peaceful mind.

Cosmic tip: Go along with what the majority says or votes for; don’t rock the boat.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Significant alterations are gradually manifesting at a subconscious karmic level. Try to take a short break if possible.

Cosmic tip: Check importance of the person’s views before saying anything. Let go if not important.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Making regular exercise time brings huge health benefits. Don’t indulge a weakness. Refuse to make an investment due to a slick talker.

Cosmic tip: Learn what’s good for you and what should be avoided.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A positive karmic cycle of greater awareness while going about everyday chores is a good step forward. Health is good.a

Cosmic tip: Don’t be surprised at this higher state of consciousness you are experiencing.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A busy day begins with you being under pressure almost the full day (you enjoy it actually). Remain motivated.

Cosmic tip: Let your goal be to influence two people to agree with your views.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The boss needs you to clarify some points in a project which you are happy to do (you know so much about it). Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep communication kind and affectionate.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s perfect balance between career and welcome appreciation for work completed in double quick time. Some singles get engaged soon.

Cosmic tip: Remain under the radar but quick to make use of opportunities available.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be glad a slightly difficult and sensitive issue has found closure after dealing with it in a perceptive and thoughtful manner.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful as there’s happiness and contentment at the soul level.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new relationship turns a hundred and eighty degrees in the right direction, as extra loving attention makes all the difference.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully accept karmic delays that just have to be lived through.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle encourages weighing career options. Maintain a cordial relationship with colleagues at work. A project is challenging.

Cosmic tip: Handle a volatile relationship with diplomacy and tact, not blaming or getting angry.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some may want to hire more office space. Stay away from idle talk and bad mouthing some people do about the boss.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto bitterly dark feelings about a past relationship.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A relative with whom you share warm vibes phones with good news. Plan a trip to meet later.

Cosmic tip: Keep attitude and mind-set positive to encourage the universe to send more positive karmic cycles.



