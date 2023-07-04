Breaking News
BREAKING: Praful Patel appoints Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party
Besides ministership, development is also important in politics: Maha BJP chief
Maharashtra political crisis: Respect for Ajit Pawar will be same, says Rohit
BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Maharashtra: Anand Paranjpe sacked from NCP Thane city chief post, tweets Awhad
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today July 4 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, July 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 04 July,2023 12:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, July 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Diplomacy works its magic when there’s nothing to blame on you. Office work is fairly routine, with no challenges whatsoever.
Cosmic tip: Wisely side-step family quarrels and unnecessary bickering.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Travel for work is imminent. Someone new you meet is easy to get along with. Then the hypercritical attitude surfaces.
Cosmic tip: Be practical about facing facts. Reacting angrily doesn’t help.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Dealing with bureaucratic red-tapeism unnecessarily slows down some straightforward permissions and clearances. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Make an honourable decision to ensure a positive karmic cycle begins.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A new business promises ample financial returns. Angry reactions are easier. Tactful reactions are wiser. Keep a cool mind.
Cosmic tip: Handle a concern created by someone else sensitively and discreetly.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Changing your mind about a business partnership is quite acceptable. Don’t make impulsive lifestyle changes unless advised.
Cosmic tip: Steer family relationships to a place of mutual trust and love.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Unexpected money is received. Verify something unofficial via the office grapevine before taking action.
Cosmic tip: Cut down on mindless socializing which is a waste of time and money.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A feeling of having been there, experienced that deepens further as true facts emerge. Don’t hide behind a convenient excuse.
Cosmic tip: Get enough rest, giving yourself enough time to recover.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Remain very aware if carrying large amounts of cash. Enjoy fun times with family.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a hurry to resolve a confused, muddled and a vague issue.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Dealing with a busy schedule is demanding, nerve wracking but invigorating too. Don’t be indignant about a concern. Do something about it.
Cosmic tip: Take medication for a cough or a cold.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Sound out a client about an idea, being prepared with an alternative too. Don’t compromise on quality of work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about not wanting to socialize so much.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Self- respect is as important as acknowledging where you are going wrong.
Cosmic tip: Don’t tip-toe around a family member. Come right out and air views, being prepared for a rejection, too.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Consciously strengthen ties of love and affection by not taking each other for granted.
Cosmic tip: Protect you time and energy. Don’t allow time and energy vampires near you.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK