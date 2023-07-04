Horoscope today, July 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Diplomacy works its magic when there’s nothing to blame on you. Office work is fairly routine, with no challenges whatsoever.

Cosmic tip: Wisely side-step family quarrels and unnecessary bickering.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Travel for work is imminent. Someone new you meet is easy to get along with. Then the hypercritical attitude surfaces.

Cosmic tip: Be practical about facing facts. Reacting angrily doesn’t help.





Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Dealing with bureaucratic red-tapeism unnecessarily slows down some straightforward permissions and clearances. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make an honourable decision to ensure a positive karmic cycle begins.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A new business promises ample financial returns. Angry reactions are easier. Tactful reactions are wiser. Keep a cool mind.

Cosmic tip: Handle a concern created by someone else sensitively and discreetly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Changing your mind about a business partnership is quite acceptable. Don’t make impulsive lifestyle changes unless advised.

Cosmic tip: Steer family relationships to a place of mutual trust and love.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Unexpected money is received. Verify something unofficial via the office grapevine before taking action.

Cosmic tip: Cut down on mindless socializing which is a waste of time and money.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A feeling of having been there, experienced that deepens further as true facts emerge. Don’t hide behind a convenient excuse.

Cosmic tip: Get enough rest, giving yourself enough time to recover.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Remain very aware if carrying large amounts of cash. Enjoy fun times with family.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a hurry to resolve a confused, muddled and a vague issue.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Dealing with a busy schedule is demanding, nerve wracking but invigorating too. Don’t be indignant about a concern. Do something about it.

Cosmic tip: Take medication for a cough or a cold.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Sound out a client about an idea, being prepared with an alternative too. Don’t compromise on quality of work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about not wanting to socialize so much.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Self- respect is as important as acknowledging where you are going wrong.

Cosmic tip: Don’t tip-toe around a family member. Come right out and air views, being prepared for a rejection, too.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consciously strengthen ties of love and affection by not taking each other for granted.

Cosmic tip: Protect you time and energy. Don’t allow time and energy vampires near you.



