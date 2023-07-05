Horoscope today, July 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Gradually tweak working routines and customs till there’s seamlessness in completing tasks and responsibilities. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make independent decisions without being swayed or persuaded by someone else.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A day of several alternatives and possibilities unfolds. Practise a stress controlling method.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts and how they tend to distract from the task at hand.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There could be a work related separation from your beloved. Suggest ideas gradually to make them acceptable and free from others’ jealousy.
Cosmic tip: Do something child-like just for amusement and pleasure.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A genuine buyer contacts you if wanting to sell property. Manoeuvre life responsibly and wisely, making yourself peaceful in the process.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the little diversions and enjoyments of life.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
You have a family issue well in control by now.
Cosmic tip: Advising and guiding others is something you were born to do. This is a part of your karma.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A day off from work is sheer heaven. You’ve earned this. Jot down a plan of action.
Cosmic tip: Make small decisions first, gradually moving up the scale to larger ones.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Carefully weigh out thoughts, words and actions to make positive karmas. A busy day is handled peacefully.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take immediate action. There’s wisdom in waiting it out.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being able to negotiate successfully with a new client boosts confidence levels. Deal with life while maintaining a positive mind-set.
Cosmic tip: Sleep as early as possible. Have a restful night.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Signing a contract gets delayed indefinitely. Those seeking employment receive some calls for interviews. Change destiny by making wise decisions today.
Cosmic tip: Take a mini break if possible.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
It’s a busy day, yet you manage to socialize with a couple of friends in the evening.
Cosmic tip: Trust your innate common sense. You are making a right decision.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A close relative comes over unannounced. This karmic cycle highlights emotional security, a peaceful mind and career fulfilment.
Cosmic tip: Console and counsel yourself. It’s quite alright to be lazy sometimes.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Consciously strengthen ties of love and affection by not taking each other for granted.
Cosmic tip: Protect you time and energy. Don’t allow time and energy vampires near you.