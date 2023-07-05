Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Gradually tweak working routines and customs till there’s seamlessness in completing tasks and responsibilities. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make independent decisions without being swayed or persuaded by someone else.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A day of several alternatives and possibilities unfolds. Practise a stress controlling method.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts and how they tend to distract from the task at hand.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There could be a work related separation from your beloved. Suggest ideas gradually to make them acceptable and free from others’ jealousy.

Cosmic tip: Do something child-like just for amusement and pleasure.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A genuine buyer contacts you if wanting to sell property. Manoeuvre life responsibly and wisely, making yourself peaceful in the process.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the little diversions and enjoyments of life.





Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

You have a family issue well in control by now.

Cosmic tip: Advising and guiding others is something you were born to do. This is a part of your karma.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A day off from work is sheer heaven. You’ve earned this. Jot down a plan of action.

Cosmic tip: Make small decisions first, gradually moving up the scale to larger ones.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Carefully weigh out thoughts, words and actions to make positive karmas. A busy day is handled peacefully.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take immediate action. There’s wisdom in waiting it out.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being able to negotiate successfully with a new client boosts confidence levels. Deal with life while maintaining a positive mind-set.

Cosmic tip: Sleep as early as possible. Have a restful night.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Signing a contract gets delayed indefinitely. Those seeking employment receive some calls for interviews. Change destiny by making wise decisions today.

Cosmic tip: Take a mini break if possible.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s a busy day, yet you manage to socialize with a couple of friends in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Trust your innate common sense. You are making a right decision.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A close relative comes over unannounced. This karmic cycle highlights emotional security, a peaceful mind and career fulfilment.

Cosmic tip: Console and counsel yourself. It’s quite alright to be lazy sometimes.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consciously strengthen ties of love and affection by not taking each other for granted.

Cosmic tip: Protect you time and energy. Don’t allow time and energy vampires near you.



