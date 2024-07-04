Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be aware of body language as someone at work could interpret it as being interested in more than just work.

Cosmic tip: Try to be professional yet easy to get along with at work.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A new contract is signed. Keep working level business-like, whether with colleagues or clients. Let go of someone who isn’t truly a good person.

Cosmic tip: Increase energy levels by continuing with the modified diet.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Re-think issues in a bid to compromise (or meet halfway at least). That special relationship continues to bring immense joy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t enter any water-body, like a river, dam or anything else.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Generally feeling a little dis-spirited and unappreciated is the cue to bring more variety of experiences in life. Consider signing up for a course/ a degree.

Cosmic tip: Upgrade professional skills to achieve a goal.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of prosperity begins. Avoid driving your vehicle if feeling uncomfortable about it.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate daily routines which you are capable of doing yourself, without having to depend on someone else

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You know just how much to push a couple of team members to do better in this project. Diplomacy works better than undue pressure.

Cosmic tip: Assert yourself in a kind and loving manner.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Recognition at work and a promotion for some is the good news. Reading spiritual literature helps understand deeper meanings of it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be clever with words. Say what’s on your mind clearly.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Delegating work regularly is a must as there’s too much ground to cover. Just remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take the opposite point of view just because you feel the need to think differently.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A brainstorming session at work is disappointing as no good ideas spring out as a surprise. Attraction is mutual, but don’t complicate life (especially if spoken for).

Cosmic tip: Be aware of strengths/ shortcomings.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be in-step with evolving situations at work as your job depends on being one step ahead. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep suspicions at bay as mistrust can easily ruin a really wonderful relationship.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Trying to figure out where you went wrong is a futile exercise. Next time just think before speaking. Dealing with extra expense is taken care of easily.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy luxuriating in being pampered.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Remaining in charge at work is a given since your focus never fluctuates. An ex gets in touch, but do you really want to meet again?

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to re-live the past.