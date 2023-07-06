Horoscope today, July 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Planning for the future (even eventual retirement) should be an on-going process. Some buy property.

Cosmic tip: Keep verbal communication flowing to sustain and conserve this understanding in the relationship.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Singles are in a positive karmic phase for making new friends. A potential trip overseas manifests soon.

Cosmic tip: Socialize whenever you have the opportunity to meet new people.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A friend or your beloved may brush off advice. Persevere. Those with loans to pay must avoid further debt.

Cosmic tip: Keep discretion and subtlety in mind when giving your opinion.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Estranged couples may decide to talk to each other again. Being assigned a new project is a huge compliment.

Cosmic tip: Work through a relationship issue thoughtfully and sensitively.





Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s so annoying when clients don’t clear their dues in time. What others consider impossible standards is doable for you.

Cosmic tip: Don’t clutter the mind with imagined tensions and worries.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A friend you’ve not met for a long time comes over. Get enough sleep and exercise.

Cosmic tip: Carefully think out what you want to convey before actually saying it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The Tarot highlights property and all that it encompasses. Delays are sent to test your patience and endurance.

Cosmic tip: Work through karma happily instead of trying to side-step issues.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being mentally peaceful helps give advice without seeming to sermonise. Always be positive. Some decide to buy a vehicle.

Cosmic tip: Keep safety in mind if going out at night.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

So many years of hard work brings in due recognition and praise. This karmic cycle supports further studies.

Cosmic tip: Release what is no longer needed or adds value to life.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keep to the point when discussing an unusual idea. Do consult a doctor if feeling uneasy or queasy.

Cosmic tip: Notice the silver lining around dark clouds. There’s hope reflected.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You will be glad at having had self-control, staying within limits.

Cosmic tip: Continue being reasonable even if within, you feel like telling off the person in no uncertain terms.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Deal with important and significant work first. Travel delays could be due to traffic snarls. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Attract positive energy and thoughts. Make new friends.



