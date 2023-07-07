Horoscope today, July 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The aim is to balance each facet of life equally.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on understanding each other’s likes, dislikes, etc., before deciding if you really do want to be in a relationship.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Friends you haven’t spoken to for a while get in touch. A new relationship could be that special one.

Cosmic tip: Understand that karma is what brings certain experiences in life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Stay away from speculative savings. Cosmetic refurbishing of the home/office is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate what you have right now. Don’t live with a mindset of “I wish…..”.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This is a karmic cycle of add-ons, like adding knowledge and to the monthly paycheck.

Cosmic tip: Let go of the need to control family. Allow them space to mature as individuals.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The boss may be in an irritable and snappy mood. A family issue finds peaceful and long lasting closure.

Cosmic tip: Revel in this immediate comfort level of a relationship.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There may be some glitches in electronic devices. A business meeting concludes as planned.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this magnetic chemistry and a feeling of belonging to one another through several lifetimes.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t do anything that compromises your reputation. Career gives a rightful feeling of satisfaction and achievement. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep self-respect as a base for any decision made.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s important to know the difference of when to be assertive and when to let things be.

Cosmic tip: Be patient as time brings the whole hazy picture into focus.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some issues at work need to be handled carefully and with meticulous fairness. Do your best.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you get enough hours of sleep and rest every night.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You may want to skip a college reunion. It’s quite alright to set limits that bring comfort and peace.

Cosmic tip: Find quiet times for yourself on a regular basis.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An erratic and unpredictable client insists on conducting a meeting that ends with a question mark.

Cosmic tip: Seek a more comfortable level of communication to maintain this closeness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Unanticipated expenses are dealt with easily, but cutting back on shopping is advisable.

Cosmic tip: Hold all the aces close to you, revealing them as and when it is needed.