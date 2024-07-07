Horoscope today, July 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your positive vibes radiate from you like a cloud of cosmic energy, lightning up surroundings wherever you happen to be.

Cosmic tip: Take care of yourself by staying away from harsh situations and environments.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being at the top of the ladder in your chosen field is because of tenacity and sheer hard work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t encourage people who make absurd and senseless demands on your time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Choose words careful if very, very angry. Ideally, just walk away for the moment. A trip to your hometown is an unexpected plan.

Cosmic tip: Increase energy with modified eating habits and healthier nutrition.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Too many deadlines to meet makes this a busy time. Maintain that super professional attitude.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be stubborn just for the sake of being different. Be shrewdly clever to get your way.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A day of new beginnings dawns (not at the cost of having a hostile conflict).

Cosmic tip: Take a deep breath, reminding yourself nothing lasts forever. What bothers so much will soon be inconsequential.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being pulled in two conflicting directions requires thinking from a purely practical mind-set. Virgos are people of set habits, which is perfect for them.

Cosmic tip: Be responsible, but have fun times too.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s temptation to meet someone who was an important part of life. Keep your spouse/ partner in the loop, taking them along for the meeting.

Cosmic tip: Change plans only if it is necessary.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being unsure if all the work will get completed today is a worry which should be banished as soon as it appears. Relevant work is completed.

Cosmic tip: Ignore a sarcastic or unnecessary comment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Interaction with another department brings to the fore about how much more work all of you do. In general, relationships are much more loving and closer.

Cosmic tip: Have a balanced view about the past.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle doesn’t favour new relationships. Some decide to relocate elsewhere in the country.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of life falling into place, with there being an almost perfect balance in most aspects.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take time for a small break to reconsider a career decision. A sometimes on and sometimes off karmic relationship is troubling you once more.

Cosmic tip: Don’t say anything even mildly inappropriate. Maintain silence.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

On the face of it everything appears calm and in control, but there are undercurrents of discontent. Think about it and how to resolve it also.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the journey of life.