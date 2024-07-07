Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today July 8 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 08 July,2024 12:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 8.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Your positive vibes radiate from you like a cloud of cosmic energy, lightning up surroundings wherever  you happen to be.
Cosmic tip: Take care of yourself by staying away from harsh situations and environments.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Being at the top of the ladder in your chosen field is because of tenacity and sheer hard work. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t encourage people who make absurd and senseless demands on your time.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Choose words careful if very, very angry.  Ideally, just walk away for the moment. A trip to your hometown is an unexpected plan.
Cosmic tip: Increase energy with modified eating habits and healthier nutrition.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Too many deadlines to meet makes this a busy time. Maintain that super professional attitude. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be stubborn just for the sake of being different. Be shrewdly clever to get your way.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A day of new beginnings dawns (not at the cost of having a hostile conflict). 
Cosmic tip: Take a deep breath, reminding yourself nothing lasts forever. What bothers so much will soon be inconsequential.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being pulled in two conflicting directions requires thinking from a purely practical mind-set. Virgos are people of set habits, which is perfect for them.  
Cosmic tip: Be responsible, but have fun times too.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
There’s temptation to meet someone who was an important part of life. Keep your spouse/ partner in the loop, taking them along for the meeting. 
Cosmic tip: Change plans only if it is necessary.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being unsure if all the work will get completed today is a worry which should be banished as soon as it appears. Relevant work is completed.
Cosmic tip: Ignore a sarcastic or unnecessary comment.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Interaction with another department brings to the fore about how much more work all of you do. In general, relationships are much more loving and closer.
Cosmic tip: Have a balanced view about the past. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle doesn’t favour new relationships. Some decide to relocate elsewhere in the country. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of life falling into place, with there being an almost perfect balance in most aspects.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Take time for a small break to reconsider a career decision. A sometimes on and sometimes off karmic relationship is troubling you once more. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t say anything even mildly inappropriate. Maintain silence.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
On the face of it everything appears calm and in control, but there are undercurrents of discontent. Think about it and how to resolve it also. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the journey of life.

