Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 01.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Making wrong decisions creates chaos later. Keep conscience clear and beliefs on track.

Cosmic tip: Use this karmic cycle of reflection to assimilate thoughts to a proper scale and depth.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be direct and crystal clear in expectations, especially if it concerns a long term relationship/marriage.

Cosmic tip: Be practical, yet listen to primordial instincts on how to unscramble an issue seamlessly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Check work for any overlooked inconsistencies before forwarding. Keep track of income and imprudent expenses.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative when someone you admire makes time for you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This karmic cycle is one of harnessing energy to make it work for you, instead of it controlling you with steel jaws.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if taking good health for granted.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Avoid temptation, whether its food, an obsessive relationship, waking up late in the morning, etc..

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to your mood. Is it impish, stern or dreamy? Make it work for you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep a rein on anger. Separate an intricate and complicated project into small workable chunks..

Cosmic tip: Don’t spoil a relationship by overanalyzing it. Enjoy its multitude and wealth of emotions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You are capable of dealing with huge amounts of work (don’t burn the candle at both ends for it).

Cosmic tip: Discuss a financial issue before it begins creating resentment and anger.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being the recipient of karmic justice feels appropriate and delightful. Just enjoy it.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate a beloved and treasured desire manifesting, even if not obsessively attached to it any more.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Re-read documents before signing. Spending time with family (finally) feels so wonderful.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to intuition with confidence and conviction of it always having been accurate.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Go slow and easy with negotiations since this involves some technical issues as well. A family celebration inches closer.

Cosmic tip: Take better care of health on a regular basis.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful with cash and valuables. Restructuring investments is revealed. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Spiritual awareness reaches new heights, helping forge closer bonds with family.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Paring down some friendships is a good idea.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the company of like-minded people; those who are truthful and fair minded to the point of being blunt.