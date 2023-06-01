Horoscope today, June 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 01.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Making wrong decisions creates chaos later. Keep conscience clear and beliefs on track.
Cosmic tip: Use this karmic cycle of reflection to assimilate thoughts to a proper scale and depth.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Be direct and crystal clear in expectations, especially if it concerns a long term relationship/marriage.
Cosmic tip: Be practical, yet listen to primordial instincts on how to unscramble an issue seamlessly.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Check work for any overlooked inconsistencies before forwarding. Keep track of income and imprudent expenses.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative when someone you admire makes time for you.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
This karmic cycle is one of harnessing energy to make it work for you, instead of it controlling you with steel jaws.
Cosmic tip: Be aware if taking good health for granted.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Avoid temptation, whether its food, an obsessive relationship, waking up late in the morning, etc..
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to your mood. Is it impish, stern or dreamy? Make it work for you.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep a rein on anger. Separate an intricate and complicated project into small workable chunks..
Cosmic tip: Don’t spoil a relationship by overanalyzing it. Enjoy its multitude and wealth of emotions.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You are capable of dealing with huge amounts of work (don’t burn the candle at both ends for it).
Cosmic tip: Discuss a financial issue before it begins creating resentment and anger.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being the recipient of karmic justice feels appropriate and delightful. Just enjoy it.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate a beloved and treasured desire manifesting, even if not obsessively attached to it any more.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Re-read documents before signing. Spending time with family (finally) feels so wonderful.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to intuition with confidence and conviction of it always having been accurate.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Go slow and easy with negotiations since this involves some technical issues as well. A family celebration inches closer.
Cosmic tip: Take better care of health on a regular basis.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be careful with cash and valuables. Restructuring investments is revealed. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Spiritual awareness reaches new heights, helping forge closer bonds with family.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Paring down some friendships is a good idea.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the company of like-minded people; those who are truthful and fair minded to the point of being blunt.