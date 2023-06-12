Breaking News
Horoscope today, June 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 12 June,2023 12:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 12.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Two new projects infuse a feeling of excitement and a slight challenge too. Hold onto what adds value. Let the rest go.
Cosmic tip: Revel in this time spent with nature.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Give unconditional love to receive likewise. Certain  subtle changes in family politics is interesting and fascinating to observe.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the true status before taking a stand.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Keep a plan on hold for now. There’s something else more important that needs attention.   
Cosmic tip: Be aware of every transformation as they emerge out of a challenging situation.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A partnership of two works smoothly, with an intuitive understanding of what’s best for business.
Cosmic tip: Continue keeping the exchange of ideas flowing with family. There’s a solution soon.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Planning life too much in advance never works out. Learn to flow with circumstances and what’s right for you. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Connect with a friend.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Learn a new skill or further hone knowledge about the present line of work. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Consciously remain focused on work even though there are so many distractions.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A relationship moves to a better level without you actually trying to improve it. A friend comes over.
Cosmic tip: Clean clutter regularly which is actually a lesson in detachment.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Let go of the need to be in control over everything. Being successful is a given.
Cosmic tip: Wait for a Divine Plan to unfold. You are cared for by the universe.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Acknowledge your having misunderstood a conversation. This reveals maturity and true caring.
Cosmic tip: Allow life to flow smoothly in this karmic cycle. Do what needs to be done.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Delegating work helps achieve the impossible today. Some consider buying a weekend home in the future.
Cosmic tip: Nurture peace of mind by allowing negative memories to fade away.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Spend time with positive and fun people, those who don’t allow themselves to be bowed down with care.
Cosmic tip: Realizing how differently the younger generation thinks is a learning lesson.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Personal karma of the past and present day karma should be a healing process. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be harshly critical about a friend. Live and let live.


