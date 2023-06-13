Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This playful and humorous side of your spouse/partner is contagious.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this slightly slow karmic cycle that allows you to take things easy for a day or two.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Delightful news is received earlier than expected. Some unavoidable expenses are easily managed.

Cosmic tip: Discuss issues instead of just putting a lid on them. It’s easier than you imagine.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be clear about where you see this relationship headed in the next two years. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consider having a total makeover if you feel that would help.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Accept a youngster’s ideas completely at face value. Intrinsic qualities of tact and negotiation help strengthen relationships.

Cosmic tip: Accept yourself as you are—the good, the willful, the charismatic.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Mutual trust and faith in each other takes the relationship to an enviable level.

Cosmic tip: Be consistent with the new diet being followed. You will see positive results soon.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Family residing overseas plan a trip. Trimming present work methods make an immediate change in efficiency. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart whispers. This is true love.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Respect and admiration morph into true love, keeping you in its thrall. Enjoy life.

Cosmic tip: Meet a friend halfway even though it wasn’t you who slid out of view.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Several ideas on how to change interaction with clients brings interesting ideas to the fore. Think clearly when wanting to start a business partnership.

Cosmic tip: Deal with freedom responsibly.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Having a conversation to clear misconceptions is best. Don’t indulge in guesswork.

Cosmic tip: Tread on eggshells if there are too many non-verbal clues in a relationship that point to underlying trouble.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Read clauses carefully before signing a contract. This is the right time to negotiate a new project/assignment.

Cosmic tip: Be clear about the direction if changing the life-path.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Spend a glorious hour doing nothing, if that’s what you feel like doing. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuition as these are messages received from your Guardian Angel.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Trying to juggle appointments still doesn’t allow you to meet everyone today, and tomorrow brings its own set of appointments.

Cosmic tip: Follow the truth. It will set you free.