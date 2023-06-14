Horoscope today, June 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Genuinely release hurtful memories and ghosts from the past. The only one suffering is you.

Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment, which is actual reality, as we know it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Have paperwork and accounts up to date if seeking a loan. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Try your level best to steer a relationship back to the good old happy days.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Accepting changes kindly and politely takes you far ahead on the karmic path. Set a budget if planning a celebration.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow biases to cast a shadow over decisions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being distracted and worried won’t get desired results. Do something constructive about it. Maintain self- esteem.

Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between foresight and tact when dealing with a concern.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Slowly build up a healthy financial portfolio. By accepting responsibility, you also prove your trustworthiness. Be happy.

Cosmic tip: Let toxic relationships float away as far from you as possible.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Creating unnecessary impediments slows down the healing process of a relationship. Be clear about your feelings and true expectations.

Cosmic tip: Be restrained when a friend discusses a mutual friend.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Adjust manner of working to keep in step with changing scenarios. What worked three years ago is obsolete now.

Cosmic tip: Keep spending to a minimum when out shopping with friends/ relatives.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Using in-born creative talents bring such a wonderful feeling of achievement.

Cosmic tip: Make time to enjoy yourself too. Everyone has to deal with the downside of life sometime

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Take expert advice if considering investing in stocks and shares. Keep plans to yourself for now.

Cosmic tip: Expect to receive only as much as you are willing to give.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A prayer of grateful thanks to God/ the universe for improving your life is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Deal intelligently with stress by just accepting the situation for how it stands right now.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Use this positive karmic cycle to draw in further success. Sometimes, balancing karma can be heart-breaking.

Cosmic tip: Make a choice between social norms and what your heart desires the most.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Receiving delayed payments begins the day on a positive note. Being ‘busy’ takes on a new meaning altogether.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take even a calculated risk. Planetary positions aren’t favourable.





