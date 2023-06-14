Horoscope today, June 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 14.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Genuinely release hurtful memories and ghosts from the past. The only one suffering is you.
Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment, which is actual reality, as we know it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Have paperwork and accounts up to date if seeking a loan. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Try your level best to steer a relationship back to the good old happy days.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Accepting changes kindly and politely takes you far ahead on the karmic path. Set a budget if planning a celebration.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow biases to cast a shadow over decisions.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Being distracted and worried won’t get desired results. Do something constructive about it. Maintain self- esteem.
Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between foresight and tact when dealing with a concern.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Slowly build up a healthy financial portfolio. By accepting responsibility, you also prove your trustworthiness. Be happy.
Cosmic tip: Let toxic relationships float away as far from you as possible.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Creating unnecessary impediments slows down the healing process of a relationship. Be clear about your feelings and true expectations.
Cosmic tip: Be restrained when a friend discusses a mutual friend.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Adjust manner of working to keep in step with changing scenarios. What worked three years ago is obsolete now.
Cosmic tip: Keep spending to a minimum when out shopping with friends/ relatives.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Using in-born creative talents bring such a wonderful feeling of achievement.
Cosmic tip: Make time to enjoy yourself too. Everyone has to deal with the downside of life sometime
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Take expert advice if considering investing in stocks and shares. Keep plans to yourself for now.
Cosmic tip: Expect to receive only as much as you are willing to give.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A prayer of grateful thanks to God/ the universe for improving your life is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Deal intelligently with stress by just accepting the situation for how it stands right now.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Use this positive karmic cycle to draw in further success. Sometimes, balancing karma can be heart-breaking.
Cosmic tip: Make a choice between social norms and what your heart desires the most.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Receiving delayed payments begins the day on a positive note. Being ‘busy’ takes on a new meaning altogether.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take even a calculated risk. Planetary positions aren’t favourable.