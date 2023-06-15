Breaking News
Horoscope today, June 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 June,2023 11:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 15.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A holiday-cum- work trip is planned. A new relationship begins for singles. Life is good.
Cosmic tip: Use positive visualisation to attract what you desire (the desire should be practical).


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Rapport with colleagues and juniors is good. Some meet their future spouse’s family and close friends.
Cosmic tip: Keep confidence high by not allowing anyone to treat you badly.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Handle a slightly difficult and knotty concern in your usual just manner. Do get enough sleep.   
Cosmic tip: Maintain a disciplined lifestyle to make the most of time on hand.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
This is an auspicious day to sign legal papers. A wonderful surprise manifests by evening or tomorrow.
Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmas by being kind, speaking courteously to people.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A partnership still hangs in mid-air as you are unable to decide whether to agree to it or not.
Cosmic tip: Stop worrying as everything is going to be fine.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Working towards being financially secure is a one point agenda. Make lifestyle changes after taking advice.
Cosmic tip: A relationship may be navigating through uncharted waters. Give it enough time.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be strong in the face of disapproval, having faith in your choice. Attending a friend’s wedding is fun.
Cosmic tip: Don’t just trust unthinkingly. Allow the person to show trustworthiness.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Having a misunderstanding with a friend makes you realise the person’s value in your life. Being loyal is so important.
Cosmic tip: Spend as much time as is possible with nature.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An encounter defies explanations. It is an act of God/the universe. A minor health issue could develop suddenly.
Cosmic tip: Uncomplainingly bear with boundaries and temporary constraints.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Whatever the concern may be is important. Do keep eating patterns healthy.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take the relaxed and laidback attitude too far. What’s being relayed to you is correct.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Helping people is an excellent characteristic you possess, but accept help too when required.
Cosmic tip: Make maximum use of this positive karmic cycle that allows quick results to manifest.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Complete one task at a time to achieve results set for today.
Cosmic tip: Gracefully accept an unexpected turn of consequences, which is an aftermath of a decision taken in a hurry.

