Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A holiday-cum- work trip is planned. A new relationship begins for singles. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Use positive visualisation to attract what you desire (the desire should be practical).

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Rapport with colleagues and juniors is good. Some meet their future spouse’s family and close friends.

Cosmic tip: Keep confidence high by not allowing anyone to treat you badly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Handle a slightly difficult and knotty concern in your usual just manner. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a disciplined lifestyle to make the most of time on hand.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This is an auspicious day to sign legal papers. A wonderful surprise manifests by evening or tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmas by being kind, speaking courteously to people.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A partnership still hangs in mid-air as you are unable to decide whether to agree to it or not.

Cosmic tip: Stop worrying as everything is going to be fine.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Working towards being financially secure is a one point agenda. Make lifestyle changes after taking advice.

Cosmic tip: A relationship may be navigating through uncharted waters. Give it enough time.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be strong in the face of disapproval, having faith in your choice. Attending a friend’s wedding is fun.

Cosmic tip: Don’t just trust unthinkingly. Allow the person to show trustworthiness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having a misunderstanding with a friend makes you realise the person’s value in your life. Being loyal is so important.

Cosmic tip: Spend as much time as is possible with nature.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An encounter defies explanations. It is an act of God/the universe. A minor health issue could develop suddenly.

Cosmic tip: Uncomplainingly bear with boundaries and temporary constraints.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Whatever the concern may be is important. Do keep eating patterns healthy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take the relaxed and laidback attitude too far. What’s being relayed to you is correct.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Helping people is an excellent characteristic you possess, but accept help too when required.

Cosmic tip: Make maximum use of this positive karmic cycle that allows quick results to manifest.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Complete one task at a time to achieve results set for today.

Cosmic tip: Gracefully accept an unexpected turn of consequences, which is an aftermath of a decision taken in a hurry.