Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, June 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Luckily, you happened to be in the right place at the right time to use opportunities that emerged.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead with happiness. Consciously leave past memories behind.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A turning point in career is an important milestone. Keep travel documents in one folder.

Cosmic tip: Hand over worries to your Guardian Angel who will work them out gradually over time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be careful about keeping well within the budget. Be true to beliefs in-spite-of listening to different advice.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to manipulate you into a position of vulnerability.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A spiritual soul-mate materializes when the time is right. A good day for those in the service industry.

Cosmic tip: Make time to do the things you’ve always wanted to.





Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A job offer sounds good. Pinpoint behaviour patterns that cause unnecessary relationship upheavals.

Cosmic tip: Use every effort to heal this important relationship. Acknowledge your role in the issue.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

What you consider intrusion/ restriction is not so. The foundation is love based.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for blessings from God/ the universe for taking care of you and your loved ones.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Let property issues be transparent so a solution is easier to find. You’re not ‘in love’. You just love unconditionally.

Cosmic tip: Remember love is the purest form of energy.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Singles should get to know someone new before making a decision for a relationship/ marriage.

Cosmic tip: Be clear about goals and desires for them to manifest in the right manner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Projects are completed on time. Keep ambition alive by not taking it easy due to some recent spectacular achievements.

Cosmic tip: Have faith that a better karmic cycle has begun.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Giving a lifelong commitment is something serious to contemplate and you are just not ready for it.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if a sweet talking individual tries to control you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Focus on work. Don’t worry about competitors.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with people who are easy to get along with and at the same time are genuine in their conversations.





Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life does have its highs and lows. You are in a high right now. Confront an issue before it escalates.

Cosmic tip: Have faith that life continues on this smooth pathway.





