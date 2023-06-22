Horoscope today, June 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2023 12:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 22.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Relatives may disapprove of a new friend. A family celebration (engagement/ wedding) keeps you extremely busy.
Cosmic tip: Trust people, but selectively, and only after they’ve proved to be trustworthy.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Friends and family turn to you at all times, knowing you can be depended on to help.
Cosmic tip: Walk barefoot on clean sand near the seaside to feel energized.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s a feeling of deja vu as you inch towards realizing a goal.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully bear up with restrictions and constraints till the next karmic cycle begins in a few days.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Deal with a concern in depth and not in a superficial but easy manner.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take the easy way out. Confront the person with your point of view.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A peaceful talk with someone younger is better than just losing your temper and making the situation worse.
Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving help too. You are normally the giver.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Don’t try to be a super human who multitasks with ease. There is a positive unexpected turn of events.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on completing one job at a time.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being able to manifest what you desire with positive thinking is revealed. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Consider whether next month is a good time for a vacation.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Remember certain incidents when you were a newcomer at work. Treat new colleagues and juniors respectfully.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be manipulated or taken for granted by anyone.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A sensitive and unexpected situation at work requires discreet and diplomatic handling. Encourage juniors to suggest modernistic new ideas.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a disciplined lifestyle that inculcates positive habits.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Though not directly linked with some property issue, but your signature is required. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Do charitable works on a regular basis to make positive karma.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those considering a new partnership must do so only after weighing out their role in it.
Cosmic tip: Park the vehicle only in a designated spot. Otherwise be ready to receive a challan.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Receiving several invitations is a surprise. You didn’t realise you were so popular! Undertake lifestyle changes only after taking professional advice.
Cosmic tip: Make financial security as a one point agenda.


