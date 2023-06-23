Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Body language reveals an interest in you by someone. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of your ability to find something in common with everyone you meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be organized to derive maximum mileage during an important meeting with a potential client.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you get enough vitamins, minerals, etc. if making a major dietary change.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Unexpected financial help is received. This is the universe working in wonderous ways its miracles to perform.

Cosmic tip: Wait patiently until universal vibes flow in your favour, changing life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be open to giving and receiving love, but be sure this relationship is what you truly desire.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be defensive. Not everyone is the same.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s a 50/50 chance of the new relationship surviving long term as the person tends to be over independent.

Cosmic tip: Make time strictly for yourself on a regular basis.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Having a super professional attitude and image comes with a downside too (sometimes).

Cosmic tip: Don’t fear the unknown. Trust the universe to work out life that is best for you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Subconscious knowledge gleaned over many lifetimes points out that difficult times develop into positive changes in the long haul.

Cosmic tip: Develop peaceful feelings by accepting people at face value.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Devote energy on work. Family takes a short holiday.

Cosmic tip: Write down whatever is troubling you. Re-read it after a month to realize if your concerns were really valid.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Have the clarity to see if you are doing enough at the job or overdoing it.

Cosmic tip: Be close to only those people who genuinely care for you and your happiness.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Magnetic past life karmas keep you attached to one person. This is your karmic soul mate.

Cosmic tip: Prove strength and will power to yourself by giving up a worthless habit.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Re-organize and re-structure finances, particularly expenses. Students need to work very hard to attract desired results, which impact the future.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the truth and make decisions complementary to that.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some relocate due to professional reasons. Regularly clear clutter from your personal spaces. Eat only home cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Let go of all that is irrelevant and serves no purpose.



