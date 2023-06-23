Horoscope today, June 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 23.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Body language reveals an interest in you by someone. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of your ability to find something in common with everyone you meet.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Be organized to derive maximum mileage during an important meeting with a potential client.
Cosmic tip: Make sure you get enough vitamins, minerals, etc. if making a major dietary change.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Unexpected financial help is received. This is the universe working in wonderous ways its miracles to perform.
Cosmic tip: Wait patiently until universal vibes flow in your favour, changing life.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Be open to giving and receiving love, but be sure this relationship is what you truly desire.
Cosmic tip: Try not to be defensive. Not everyone is the same.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
There’s a 50/50 chance of the new relationship surviving long term as the person tends to be over independent.
Cosmic tip: Make time strictly for yourself on a regular basis.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Having a super professional attitude and image comes with a downside too (sometimes).
Cosmic tip: Don’t fear the unknown. Trust the universe to work out life that is best for you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Subconscious knowledge gleaned over many lifetimes points out that difficult times develop into positive changes in the long haul.
Cosmic tip: Develop peaceful feelings by accepting people at face value.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Devote energy on work. Family takes a short holiday.
Cosmic tip: Write down whatever is troubling you. Re-read it after a month to realize if your concerns were really valid.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Have the clarity to see if you are doing enough at the job or overdoing it.
Cosmic tip: Be close to only those people who genuinely care for you and your happiness.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Magnetic past life karmas keep you attached to one person. This is your karmic soul mate.
Cosmic tip: Prove strength and will power to yourself by giving up a worthless habit.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Re-organize and re-structure finances, particularly expenses. Students need to work very hard to attract desired results, which impact the future.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge the truth and make decisions complementary to that.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Some relocate due to professional reasons. Regularly clear clutter from your personal spaces. Eat only home cooked food.
Cosmic tip: Let go of all that is irrelevant and serves no purpose.