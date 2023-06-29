Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Much as you prefer being in control, but it makes more sense to delegate work. Word an email carefully.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries in a relationship right from day one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Plans made come to naught, as having an early night is not possible.

Cosmic tip: Be extremely aware of thoughts, words and actions in this karmic cycle of karmas being balanced.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Discussing everything with your spouse/ partner before making a decision is an excellent habit.

Cosmic tip: Allow cares to be unravelled by deep and restful sleep. There’s clarity in the morning.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Several meetings with potential clients bring results quicker than expected. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Lightly step towards realising your dreams and ambitions even if this is a long term plan.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of restrictions ends by evening. You may be right about a concern, but let it be.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to prove yourself right. Just be chilled out.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Take legal advice before signing a deal. Several other potential clients get in touch.

Cosmic tip: Spend as much time as possible with your spouse/ partner to retain this enviable rapport.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A job offer is unexpected and doesn’t sound even marginally good. Do follow a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Just effortlessly flow in the karmic cycle which helps make wise decisions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Choose right over wrong to make positive karmas. Keep feelings in perspective, discussing them with a friend.

Cosmic tip: Think carefully before making a wish. Wishes manifest quicker in this karmic cycle.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Remain with tried and tested methods of dealing with clients (new or old). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Align actions in a manner that clearly reflect personal values and ethics.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle helps draw in more work. A trip to negotiate some deals works out beautifully. Work comes in regularly now.

Cosmic tip: Work towards stabilizing a parallel career.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Train yourself to think happier thoughts that bring a warm glow to the soul. A new friendship shows potential.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead to a better time beginning for relationships.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Profits increase. Payments are received.

Cosmic tip: Run for cover if you feel someone is showing more care and concern for you, when there’s no interest from your side.