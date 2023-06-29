Horoscope today, June 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2023 12:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 29.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Much as you prefer being in control, but it makes more sense to delegate work. Word an email carefully.
Cosmic tip: Set boundaries in a relationship right from day one.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Plans made come to naught, as having an early night is not possible.
Cosmic tip: Be extremely aware of thoughts, words and actions in this karmic cycle of karmas being balanced.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Discussing everything with your spouse/ partner before making a decision is an excellent habit.
Cosmic tip: Allow cares to be unravelled by deep and restful sleep. There’s clarity in the morning.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Several meetings with potential clients bring results quicker than expected. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Lightly step towards realising your dreams and ambitions even if this is a long term plan.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A karmic cycle of restrictions ends by evening. You may be right about a concern, but let it be.
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to prove yourself right. Just be chilled out.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Take legal advice before signing a deal. Several other potential clients get in touch.
Cosmic tip: Spend as much time as possible with your spouse/ partner to retain this enviable rapport.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A job offer is unexpected and doesn’t sound even marginally good. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Just effortlessly flow in the karmic cycle which helps make wise decisions.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Choose right over wrong to make positive karmas. Keep feelings in perspective, discussing them with a friend.
Cosmic tip: Think carefully before making a wish. Wishes manifest quicker in this karmic cycle.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Remain with tried and tested methods of dealing with clients (new or old). Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Align actions in a manner that clearly reflect personal values and ethics.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle helps draw in more work. A trip to negotiate some deals works out beautifully. Work comes in regularly now.
Cosmic tip: Work towards stabilizing a parallel career.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Train yourself to think happier thoughts that bring a warm glow to the soul. A new friendship shows potential.
Cosmic tip: Look ahead to a better time beginning for relationships.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Profits increase. Payments are received.
Cosmic tip: Run for cover if you feel someone is showing more care and concern for you, when there’s no interest from your side.

