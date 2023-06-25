Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you this week? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Any situation based in, or from the past should resolve itself to your relief. Singles would need to put themselves out there, and not let any past disappointments stop them.

Career tip: Focus on work and stay out of any office gossip. Those in a traditional office set-up should follow protocols.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Look at the past from a different perspective. Focus on lessons learnt, and how you have grown as a person. Research before making any new investments.

Career tip: Think before you speak. Those who are self-employed or working with in a family business need to be very clear in their communication.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Don’t use unnecessary words or drag the situation needlessly. Look at small ways to streamline your day for increased efficiency.

Career tip: Make an effort to understand the person you are dealing with, if you are negotiating a contract. Check and recheck documents before sending them out.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

This is a positive time for those who want to expand their friend circles, especially if you have moved to a new city or country. Focus on making relatively small, but regular investments.

Career tip: Be very mindful about business protocol and legalities if you are dealing with an overseas client. Let any unresolved situation work itself out in its own time.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Speak out, but try and make sure what you say is ultimately to your advantage. Make sure you drink enough water throughout the day.

Career tip: Be prompt with replies, especially if you are dealing with a potential client. Do not allow your emotions to get in the way of making decisions that will impact your career.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Those with multiple sources of income might want to streamline their accounts to make it simpler. Take care of yourself if you suffer from high blood pressure or heart-related health issues.

Career tip: Seek advice from a mentor you trust if you are unsure about where your career is headed.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Focus on finding stability in relationships, and try to understand situations from the other persons’ perspective. Be very clear about your investment goals.

Career tip: Think very carefully while replying to any communication. Draw on your previous experiences while interacting with seniors.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Step back and look at the long-term consequences of an important decision. Avoid going to extremes in your diet or exercise routine.

Career tip: Be mindful about how you interact with colleagues, and remember that they are colleagues,

not friends.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

This is a good time to make any changes you have been putting off. Be careful while working out or playing a sport, as you could injure yourself.

Career tip: Avoid mixing friendship with your professional life. Make sure you do not neglect small details in a rush to complete a project.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make the most of opportunities and do not give naysayers importance if you are sure about what you

want. Make sure you get enough sleep.

Career tip: Those who are looking to change jobs or even careers must make well thought-out decisions.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Do not let any issue at home or with family drag on – deal with the matter as promptly as possible. Make very carefully thought out financial decisions.

Career tip: Look at the larger picture while making career choices. Focus on what you need to do, and let your work speak for itself.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Speak out when you need to, but try not to be too harsh or hurtful. Those just getting back to an exercise routine should take it slow.

Career tip: Use the advantages you have. Give any advice from a senior or mentor due thought.





