Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Creativity and originality help find such a perfect solution for a dilemma.

Cosmic tip: Deal with the day while maintaining a quiet and calm mind since there’s so much to accomplish.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being self-employed allows taking up only work that is interesting. Maintain this healthy diet and exercise routine.

Cosmic tip: Uphold and sustain a friendship in your usual loving and caring manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Keeping to an on-going priority list is essential. A workable solution to a financial mix-up is found.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to enjoy life in all its myriad shades, including shadows.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Tranquility and calmness are required if you want to see the truth beneath the surface.

Cosmic tip: Keep a steady pace. Don’t rock the boat at all. Being patient brings results.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

News from overseas galvanizes you into taking prompt action, however, no impulsive ideas should be given a free run.

Cosmic tip: Be commanding in a diplomatic and understated manner.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Modern solutions achieve maximum potential, though you prefer a traditional approach.

Cosmic tip: Be open to making a new karmic friend who appears in your life in a most unusual manner.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A stubborn and fractious client needs to be handled with firm kid gloves. A time for romance begins.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of how a sequence of events allows personal growth.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Brush up existing knowledge in a way that appeals to the scholar in you.

Cosmic tip: Use life as a learning experience, treating it as being in school once more.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An important assignment requires urgent attention. True love is like a rare and refreshing blessing from the universe.

Cosmic tip: Nudge life along by smoothly and peacefully accepting regularly emerging changes.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Previously rejected ideas sound good after thinking about them for a while. Bank balance increases.

Cosmic tip: Ecstatically appreciate the present moment which sends concentric vibes to your personal karma.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those in a new relationship are convinced about this being karmic in origin. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consciously heal a relationship. This pole-vaults you to a higher spiritual plane.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Accept a delay in signing some documents. Do your best in the given situation. Tomorrow is better.

Cosmic tip: Gratefully accept the love in life and reciprocate with double the intensity.



