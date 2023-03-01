Horoscope today, March 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t remain quiet if you see someone at work being treated unfairly. Diffuse a tense situation.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hurt anyone inadvertently, though there is a possibility of being misunderstood.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A relationship is back to what it was. A new project promises to be interesting, though tough.

Cosmic tip: Really listen to a point of view without marginalizing the issue.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A delay in communications lasts for a day or two. A problem may actually be an opportunity to surge ahead.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get confused with too many options and choices.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You may find yourself reacting very differently if on a conscious path of self-realization. Meet a friend for coffee.

Cosmic tip: Make sure thoughts and words complement each other.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those dealing with a legal case receive good news. Use an opportunity to climb higher.

Cosmic tip: Deal with a plateau phase in a calm manner. Nothing remains the same forever.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Acknowledge the love that comes your way. Being so cherished is a wonderful feeling. True independence begins with consciously maintaining good health.

Cosmic tip: Guard against developing self-limiting behavior.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Approach an older person for good old common sense advice.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a distance from stressful people or those who are constantly in a negative frame of mind.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Have trust in God/ the universe, not allowing an idle mind to think the worst. Money owed comes in.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this calm phase after a stormy emotional upheaval.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new project is an enchanting challenge. Only settle for the best option in career. Business enters a positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Be aware. Don’t incur negative karmas.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving appreciation at work feels hard work was worth the effort. An appointment takes you out of town.

Cosmic tip: Gently let go of repetitive time consuming habits that bring no benefits.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Appreciate the unconditional love given by family. Life begins moving ahead, even though this karmic cycle is slower.

Cosmic tip: Be truthful even if the other person is being unnecessarily secretive.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Clear backlog quickly, dealing with ‘must complete work today’ immediately. Make sure there is no disturbance when writing out a few e-mails.

Cosmic tip: Change what you know needs modification.



