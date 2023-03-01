Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 March,2023 04:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 1.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Don’t remain quiet if you see someone at work being treated unfairly. Diffuse a tense situation.
Cosmic tip: Don’t hurt anyone inadvertently, though there is a possibility of being misunderstood.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A relationship is back to what it was. A new project promises to be interesting, though tough.
Cosmic tip: Really listen to a point of view without marginalizing the issue.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
A delay in communications lasts for a day or two. A problem may actually be an opportunity to surge ahead.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get confused with too many options and choices.


 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
You may find yourself reacting very differently if on a conscious path of self-realization. Meet a friend for coffee. 
Cosmic tip: Make sure thoughts and words complement each other.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those dealing with a legal case receive good news. Use an opportunity to climb higher.
Cosmic tip: Deal with a plateau phase in a calm manner. Nothing remains the same forever.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Acknowledge the love that comes your way. Being so cherished is a wonderful feeling. True independence begins with consciously maintaining good health.
Cosmic tip: Guard against developing self-limiting behavior.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Approach an older person for good old common sense advice.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a distance from stressful people or those who are constantly in a negative frame of mind.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Have trust in God/ the universe, not allowing an idle mind to think the worst. Money owed comes in.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this calm phase after a stormy emotional upheaval.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A new project is an enchanting challenge. Only settle for the best option in career. Business enters a positive karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Be aware. Don’t incur negative karmas.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Receiving appreciation at work feels hard work was worth the effort. An appointment takes you out of town.
Cosmic tip: Gently let go of repetitive time consuming habits that bring no benefits.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Appreciate the unconditional love given by family. Life begins moving ahead, even though this karmic cycle is slower.
Cosmic tip: Be truthful even if the other person is being unnecessarily secretive.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Clear backlog quickly, dealing with ‘must complete work today’ immediately. Make sure there is no disturbance when writing out a few e-mails.
Cosmic tip: Change what you know needs modification.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

