Updated on: 10 March,2023 04:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 10.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The boss is not in a sunny mood. Step back, just complete pending work. Think positive to manifest dreams.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be over possessive. It loses its charm when overdone.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Love and joy are higher energies. Enjoy them to the fullest. The relationship with your father/father figure is stronger.
Cosmic tip: Allow differences of opinion to dissipate gradually.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
There’s an unexpected reunion with friends you haven’t met for a while. Set limits for how much you plan to spend.
Cosmic tip: Visualise financial abundance to attract it quicker.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
You embark on a trip with mixed feelings, but this just has to be undertaken. There’s perfect rapport with 2 family members finally.
Cosmic tip: Make family first priority always.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This is a turning point in life when situations settle down and mental peace reigns once more.
Cosmic tip: Have faith in your love. Your soulmate is a karmic connection.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An explanation you’ve thought about a couple of days ago is finally accepted. Do regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be practical and kind. Don’t listen to rumours or gossip.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Find closure for past memories that disturb even today sometimes. Appreciate the beauty of life.
Cosmic tip: Don’t look for a perfect solution. This is an exercise in futility.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A karmic cycle of recognition begins. A friend’s business idea sounds good. But that’s all there is to it. Profits are not revealed.
Cosmic tip: Learn to control reactions, especially anger.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those on a pre-set budget need to be cautious about expenses. Consequences of overstepping limits can be unexpectedly negative.
Cosmic tip: Aim towards maintaining a balance.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Social life receives a shot in the arm. The only negative aspect is slight weight gain. Get enough sleep too..
Cosmic tip: Seek out realistic solutions, without thinking about the worst.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Managing to handle a difficult client diplomatically is a golden star for you. Those seeking a financer find several willing parties.
Cosmic tip: Don’t behave like an ostrich. Face the issue.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
An easy and free-flowing day when everything moves on oiled wheels. Good news is received.
Cosmic tip: An easy and free-flowing day when everything moves on oiled wheels. Good news is received.

