Horoscope today, March 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The boss is not in a sunny mood. Step back, just complete pending work. Think positive to manifest dreams.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be over possessive. It loses its charm when overdone.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Love and joy are higher energies. Enjoy them to the fullest. The relationship with your father/father figure is stronger.

Cosmic tip: Allow differences of opinion to dissipate gradually.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s an unexpected reunion with friends you haven’t met for a while. Set limits for how much you plan to spend.

Cosmic tip: Visualise financial abundance to attract it quicker.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You embark on a trip with mixed feelings, but this just has to be undertaken. There’s perfect rapport with 2 family members finally.

Cosmic tip: Make family first priority always.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This is a turning point in life when situations settle down and mental peace reigns once more.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in your love. Your soulmate is a karmic connection.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An explanation you’ve thought about a couple of days ago is finally accepted. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be practical and kind. Don’t listen to rumours or gossip.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Find closure for past memories that disturb even today sometimes. Appreciate the beauty of life.

Cosmic tip: Don’t look for a perfect solution. This is an exercise in futility.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A karmic cycle of recognition begins. A friend’s business idea sounds good. But that’s all there is to it. Profits are not revealed.

Cosmic tip: Learn to control reactions, especially anger.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those on a pre-set budget need to be cautious about expenses. Consequences of overstepping limits can be unexpectedly negative.

Cosmic tip: Aim towards maintaining a balance.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Social life receives a shot in the arm. The only negative aspect is slight weight gain. Get enough sleep too..

Cosmic tip: Seek out realistic solutions, without thinking about the worst.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Managing to handle a difficult client diplomatically is a golden star for you. Those seeking a financer find several willing parties.

Cosmic tip: Don’t behave like an ostrich. Face the issue.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An easy and free-flowing day when everything moves on oiled wheels. Good news is received.

