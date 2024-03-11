Horoscope today, March 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 12.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s an unspoken commitment, but is that enough? Insist the person speak clearly and honestly.
Cosmic tip: Change life-path by being clear about what you seek for yourself. Be sure what you don’t want.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Holding onto your point of view brings the magic alive eventually, with you hearing what you’ve longed to hear for so long.
Cosmic tip: Decide on a cease-fire and a settlement about an issue.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s no point in being irritable if you aren’t applying newly considered time management techniques. This karmic cycle dos not favour bureaucratic process; be prepared for delays.
Cosmic tip: Consciously practice giving unconditional love.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
On the face of it everything seems fine, but bring up finance, and reaction is both alarming and annoying to the extreme.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully walk away from angry confrontations and a blame game.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Someone senior sets down terms and conditions which seem unfair to you. Do speak up and take back your power and strength. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a respiratory issue.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A good day for signing papers, especially to do with property or even land. Someone younger is over the moon with happiness and peace.
Cosmic tip: Wear navy blue to encourage trust and respect.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Someone younger gives an ultimatum which is actually quite a surprise and honestly slightly frightening too.
Cosmic tip: Make future plans in a realistic manner, as what you are proposing is unacceptable to one person.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Sure, make new friends, but continue valuing long term friendships too. Consume healthy/ nutritious food.
Cosmic tip: Some buried memories resurface, asking for understanding and then tucked away in the recesses of your mind.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those wanting to have a parallel source of income could consider land development. Acquiring permissions is easier. A business trip works as a mini getaway.
Cosmic tip: Celebrate differences between you and your partner.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Two important situations have your attention, but eventually the third ones gives a solution.
Cosmic tip: Heal and let go of the past to draw in more understanding and love from the soul level.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s unexpected expense at home. Some experience a mini tremor at work due to being unmotivated or careless about work, making too many errors.
Cosmic tip: Accept mistakes, taking complete responsibility for blunders/ oversights.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Income increases with a raise in salary. Helming a branch office is part of new duties.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this past life relationship in all its intensity and possessiveness (but don’t overdo the possessiveness).