Horoscope today, March 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s an unspoken commitment, but is that enough? Insist the person speak clearly and honestly.

Cosmic tip: Change life-path by being clear about what you seek for yourself. Be sure what you don’t want.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Holding onto your point of view brings the magic alive eventually, with you hearing what you’ve longed to hear for so long.

Cosmic tip: Decide on a cease-fire and a settlement about an issue.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s no point in being irritable if you aren’t applying newly considered time management techniques. This karmic cycle dos not favour bureaucratic process; be prepared for delays.

Cosmic tip: Consciously practice giving unconditional love.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

On the face of it everything seems fine, but bring up finance, and reaction is both alarming and annoying to the extreme.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully walk away from angry confrontations and a blame game.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Someone senior sets down terms and conditions which seem unfair to you. Do speak up and take back your power and strength. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a respiratory issue.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A good day for signing papers, especially to do with property or even land. Someone younger is over the moon with happiness and peace.

Cosmic tip: Wear navy blue to encourage trust and respect.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Someone younger gives an ultimatum which is actually quite a surprise and honestly slightly frightening too.

Cosmic tip: Make future plans in a realistic manner, as what you are proposing is unacceptable to one person.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Sure, make new friends, but continue valuing long term friendships too. Consume healthy/ nutritious food.

Cosmic tip: Some buried memories resurface, asking for understanding and then tucked away in the recesses of your mind.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those wanting to have a parallel source of income could consider land development. Acquiring permissions is easier. A business trip works as a mini getaway.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate differences between you and your partner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Two important situations have your attention, but eventually the third ones gives a solution.

Cosmic tip: Heal and let go of the past to draw in more understanding and love from the soul level.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s unexpected expense at home. Some experience a mini tremor at work due to being unmotivated or careless about work, making too many errors.

Cosmic tip: Accept mistakes, taking complete responsibility for blunders/ oversights.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Income increases with a raise in salary. Helming a branch office is part of new duties.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this past life relationship in all its intensity and possessiveness (but don’t overdo the possessiveness).