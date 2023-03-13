Horoscope today, March 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be practical, promising only to complete as much work as is possible. Don’t over undertake.

Cosmic tip: Take the day off if possible, spending it in just the way you love.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A quiet response brings results, but hurtful words only widen the rift. Create positive karma. Forgive from the soul level.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries for people, even friends and relatives.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Act on a decision only after giving it peaceful consideration. There’s reconciliation with a friend.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to receive too, even though you are usually the giver.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Follow inner desires and dreams even if there isn’t the kind of support expected. Unavoidable changes can be sensed.

Cosmic tip: Remain motivated as life moves onto another level altogether.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Another source of income is added to the existing two. Negotiate with a loved one in a light hearted manner.

Cosmic tip: Invest time in a hobby which has always fascinated.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Avoid self-criticism as the world is critical of others in any case. Be your best friend.

Cosmic tip: Step back to focus on what can be transformed by altering the approach.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Social life is quite busy. This is something you enjoy in any case. Do address what you’ve been brushing under the carpet.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the small pleasures in life too.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Test driving a vehicle helps decide on the model you want to purchase. There’s peaceful co-existence with the family.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the silence by retreating into your own space.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s a meeting with an extra special friend. Younger Sagittarians enter a fertile period.

Cosmic tip: Continue having faith in the face of obstacles. They will disappear soon enough.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those seeking employment wait to receive the right kind of an offer. An eventful but peaceful day unfolds. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Settle an issue diplomatically and wisely.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Finances improve considerably. A decision may not be right by conventional standards, but is right for you.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to accept responsibility for an action decided on.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Don’t invest an inordinate amount of money in a project that may or may not work. An unpredictable issue is resolved.

Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts even if they appear illogical.



