Horoscope today, March 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 13 March,2023 04:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 13.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Be practical, promising only to complete as much work as is possible. Don’t over undertake.
Cosmic tip: Take the day off if possible, spending it in just the way you love.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A quiet response brings results, but hurtful words only widen the rift. Create positive karma. Forgive from the soul level.
Cosmic tip: Set boundaries for people, even friends and relatives.


Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Act on a decision only after giving it peaceful consideration. There’s reconciliation with a friend.
Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to receive too, even though you are usually the giver.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Follow inner desires and dreams even if there isn’t the kind of support expected. Unavoidable changes can be sensed.
Cosmic tip: Remain motivated as life moves onto another level altogether.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Another source of income is added to the existing two. Negotiate with a loved one in a light hearted manner.
Cosmic tip: Invest time in a hobby which has always fascinated.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Avoid self-criticism as the world is critical of others in any case. Be your best friend.
Cosmic tip: Step back to focus on what can be transformed by altering the approach.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Social life is quite busy. This is something you enjoy in any case. Do address what you’ve been brushing under the carpet.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the small pleasures in life too.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Test driving a vehicle helps decide on the model you want to purchase. There’s peaceful co-existence with the family.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the silence by retreating into your own space.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s a meeting with an extra special friend. Younger Sagittarians enter a fertile period.
Cosmic tip: Continue having faith in the face of obstacles. They will disappear soon enough.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those seeking employment wait to receive the right kind of an offer. An eventful but peaceful day unfolds. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Settle an issue diplomatically and wisely.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Finances improve considerably. A decision may not be right by conventional standards, but is right for you.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to accept responsibility for an action decided on.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Don’t invest an inordinate amount of money in a project that may or may not work. An unpredictable issue is resolved.
Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts even if they appear illogical.

