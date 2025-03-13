Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 March,2025 03:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Sometimes making a difficult choice is the only way forward, but do so without hurting anyone.
Cosmic tip: Have an honest talk with someone younger, but keep it from being judgmental or preachy.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
The auspicious karmic cycle today highlights and helps inter-personal relationships remain steady and loving. Deal happily with more responsibilities.
Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink, over analyze every word or gesture in the newly begun relationship.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those who don’t travel out of town to meet clients are given an opportunity (it is a test). Adding one more degree helps aim for a better job. 
Cosmic tip: Be circumspect about your love.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Those enmeshed in the finer points of an inheritance could consult another lawyer for clarity since the will is quite complicated. 
Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till this slow karmic cycle picks up speed.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle encourages you to make time for relaxation too, consciously switching off from work pressures. 
Cosmic tip: Make an important decision only once the information has been confirmed and authenticated by you.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Don’t neglect old clients since a couple of new ones signed insist on having frequent business meetings. Do make time to meet friends.
Cosmic tip: Do exercise regularly, to maintain health and body balance.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those seeking employment receive several calls for an interview. This is an auspicious karmic cycle to work through legal matters. 
Cosmic tip: Add to present day knowledge for your own love of studies.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Total concentration at work is extremely important as your input is being evaluated.  
Cosmic tip: Be in control of life by creating a distance from people or situations over which you have no control.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle reveals good health, good luck and an opportunity for extensive travel for work/ leisure.
Cosmic tip: Clear a misunderstanding by discussing it before it worsens. It may be too late by then.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Today begins an auspicious karmic cycle which allows making a couple of investments.  
Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner for dark clouds to fade away, being replaced with life giving sunshine. Be consistent.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A practical solution at work saves the day from going from bad to worse. Love arrives quietly for singles. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Read between the lines to fully comprehend what’s actually being conveyed.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Signing a new contract takes longer than expected since some clauses have to be re-written or re-worded. Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally manipulated.
Cosmic tip: Give serious consideration to relocating to another city/ area.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

