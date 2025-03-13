Horoscope today, March 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Sometimes making a difficult choice is the only way forward, but do so without hurting anyone.

Cosmic tip: Have an honest talk with someone younger, but keep it from being judgmental or preachy.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The auspicious karmic cycle today highlights and helps inter-personal relationships remain steady and loving. Deal happily with more responsibilities.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink, over analyze every word or gesture in the newly begun relationship.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those who don’t travel out of town to meet clients are given an opportunity (it is a test). Adding one more degree helps aim for a better job.

Cosmic tip: Be circumspect about your love.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those enmeshed in the finer points of an inheritance could consult another lawyer for clarity since the will is quite complicated.

Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till this slow karmic cycle picks up speed.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle encourages you to make time for relaxation too, consciously switching off from work pressures.

Cosmic tip: Make an important decision only once the information has been confirmed and authenticated by you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Don’t neglect old clients since a couple of new ones signed insist on having frequent business meetings. Do make time to meet friends.

Cosmic tip: Do exercise regularly, to maintain health and body balance.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those seeking employment receive several calls for an interview. This is an auspicious karmic cycle to work through legal matters.

Cosmic tip: Add to present day knowledge for your own love of studies.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Total concentration at work is extremely important as your input is being evaluated.

Cosmic tip: Be in control of life by creating a distance from people or situations over which you have no control.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle reveals good health, good luck and an opportunity for extensive travel for work/ leisure.

Cosmic tip: Clear a misunderstanding by discussing it before it worsens. It may be too late by then.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Today begins an auspicious karmic cycle which allows making a couple of investments.

Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner for dark clouds to fade away, being replaced with life giving sunshine. Be consistent.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A practical solution at work saves the day from going from bad to worse. Love arrives quietly for singles. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Read between the lines to fully comprehend what’s actually being conveyed.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Signing a new contract takes longer than expected since some clauses have to be re-written or re-worded. Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally manipulated.

Cosmic tip: Give serious consideration to relocating to another city/ area.