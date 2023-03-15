Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 15.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Cheques or a bank transfer that has been delayed is received. Do remember to drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Have a clear cut conversation that dissipates anger, bringing you both closer.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Tender and loving memories help deal with physical distance. Behind the scenes karmic activity brings opportunities. Be practical.
Cosmic tip: Avoid unrealistic expectations about a relationship.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Financial insecurity ends soon. An interview call is received. A new relationship carries several unanswered questions you feel are being avoided.
Cosmic tip: Be loving and patient with elders.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Trying to alter circumstances or the outcome is a sure-shot way for disappointment. Accept changes as inevitable.
Cosmic tip: Have trust and faith in life. Every situation demands it.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Each client is so different, but you’ve learnt how to handle them over the years. Be calm and diplomatic.
Cosmic tip: Don’t change plans if already made for the day.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A major work achievement is reason to celebrate, but you don’t want to waste time socializing. Spend the evening with loved ones instead.
Cosmic tip: Make time to relax and rejuvenate.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This relationship of co-dependency and togetherness is amazing in its intensity. Listen to your body and the information it sends.
Cosmic tip: Complete smaller chunks of work consistently.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Forgiving and letting go of issues that aren’t actually important is worth it..
Cosmic tip: Learn a de-stressing method that works for you in this extra busy time of added workload.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
What spoils this wonderful moment is a feeling you’ve been cleverly manipulated. Keep the perspective, acknowledging the truth.
Cosmic tip: Be wary of people you just can’t get yourself to trust.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
There’s a strong connection with someone new. Property issues ease off.
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to get even with someone. It’s just not worth expending so much energy on it.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A slow moving day speeds up after 2.30 pm. A message holds promise of the relationship improving.
Cosmic tip: Follow intuition when it tells you not to trust someone.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A court case or a legality is in your favour. A new friend and you share the same wacky sense of humour.
Cosmic tip: Avoid a confrontation at all cost.