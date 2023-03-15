Horoscope today, March 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Cheques or a bank transfer that has been delayed is received. Do remember to drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Have a clear cut conversation that dissipates anger, bringing you both closer.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Tender and loving memories help deal with physical distance. Behind the scenes karmic activity brings opportunities. Be practical.

Cosmic tip: Avoid unrealistic expectations about a relationship.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Financial insecurity ends soon. An interview call is received. A new relationship carries several unanswered questions you feel are being avoided.

Cosmic tip: Be loving and patient with elders.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Trying to alter circumstances or the outcome is a sure-shot way for disappointment. Accept changes as inevitable.

Cosmic tip: Have trust and faith in life. Every situation demands it.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Each client is so different, but you’ve learnt how to handle them over the years. Be calm and diplomatic.

Cosmic tip: Don’t change plans if already made for the day.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A major work achievement is reason to celebrate, but you don’t want to waste time socializing. Spend the evening with loved ones instead.

Cosmic tip: Make time to relax and rejuvenate.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This relationship of co-dependency and togetherness is amazing in its intensity. Listen to your body and the information it sends.

Cosmic tip: Complete smaller chunks of work consistently.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Forgiving and letting go of issues that aren’t actually important is worth it..

Cosmic tip: Learn a de-stressing method that works for you in this extra busy time of added workload.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

What spoils this wonderful moment is a feeling you’ve been cleverly manipulated. Keep the perspective, acknowledging the truth.

Cosmic tip: Be wary of people you just can’t get yourself to trust.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s a strong connection with someone new. Property issues ease off.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to get even with someone. It’s just not worth expending so much energy on it.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A slow moving day speeds up after 2.30 pm. A message holds promise of the relationship improving.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuition when it tells you not to trust someone.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A court case or a legality is in your favour. A new friend and you share the same wacky sense of humour.

Cosmic tip: Avoid a confrontation at all cost.



