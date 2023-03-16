Horoscope today, March 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Deal with a slightly awry relationship with a lot of discretion and diplomacy. Career/ business enter a karmic cycle of growth.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the time spent with a good friend.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Consider pros and cons of a job offer with impartial judgment. Deal with people fairly and logically.

Cosmic tip: Give into temptation once in a while; nurture the inner child too!





Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Pay attention to what intuition advises. Staff respect your caring nature and loyalty to them. Going overseas is viable.

Cosmic tip: Take the initiative. Don’t resist from taking a decision.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Someone at work is being slightly evasive towards a question. Socialize within limits as there is so much work to complete each day.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy retail therapy (spend within limits).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A slightly slow karmic cycle can get prolonged if you try to hurry it along.

Cosmic tip: Call a friend if you need to talk about a sensitive matter.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Love is in the air (enjoy those special moments). You need to discuss income/ expenditure with your spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Listen to your intuitive wisdom and heart. They’re always spot-on.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A positive day of receiving good news and planning a holiday are revealed. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have faith without needing to know the end result. Enjoy the journey.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new project/ assignment is inspiring, but slightly perplexing too. Singles make an interesting and stimulating friend.

Cosmic tip: Do all you need to do to realize a childhood dream.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Genuinely forgive yourself for having made certain decisions that didn’t bring the kind of rewards expected.

Cosmic tip: Have an attitude of gratitude towards God/ the universe for umpteen blessings.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A contract may be cleverly worded. Get a second opinion before signing. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Try to forgive a past relationship (person) that still infuriates you sometimes.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Longing to take some time off seems more like a fantasy right now. It will be possible next week.

Cosmic tip: Be non-judgmental towards friends and others as a rule.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Students need to spend more time studying. Making a choice is easy when intuition is present in full strength.

Cosmic tip: Master this confusion in a quiet and harmonious manner.



