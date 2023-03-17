Breaking News
Updated on: 17 March,2023 04:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 17.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Family finances and budgets need to be worked out carefully. Regularly complete assignments in advance.
Cosmic tip: Meditate by concentrating on the breath, or learn some other suitable de-stressing method.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
You are delighted to be able to pursue further studies. Considering life as a boring, but safe routine changes suddenly.
Cosmic tip: Only be involved in a healthy relationship.


Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Be careful with money. A holiday changes life in a wonderful but serene manner. Singles meet their soul-mate.
Cosmic tip: Absorb vitamin D by spending 15 minutes in the sunlight.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A life altering talk with your spouse/ partner must be undertaken. Don’t side-step issues. 
Cosmic tip: Avoid eating pre-packaged food even if labeled as ‘healthy’. Freshly cooked food is best.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
One issue is still a question mark. Deal diplomatically with a low on patience boss.
Cosmic tip: Speak plainly about an issue that has many layers and angles to it.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Those in a relationship may consider taking it to the next logical level. A karmic cycle of making investments begins.
Cosmic tip: Remember to drink enough water during the day.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Business/ career enter a karmic cycle of appreciation and increased income. Be platonic friends if unable to decide about a new acquaintance.
Cosmic tip: Have faith and trust in miracles.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Keep conversation light today. This karmic cycle favours signing documents/ letters.
Cosmic tip: Have a chilled out attitude as the day is unfavourable for relationships. You can be misinterpreted easily.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Today is a long working day that requires total concentration. Don’t allow a colleague to distract you.
Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. Don’t allow imagination to run riot. All will be well.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Signing up for a short study program is beneficial. Pinpoint unnecessary expenses and cut down on them very gradually.
Cosmic tip: Incurring positive karmas helps improve all areas of life. 

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Make sure documents and papers are in order if applying for a passport/ eventual immigration overseas.
Cosmic tip: Make every effort to change or alter the manner of reacting.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Be appreciative towards your partner/ spouse who takes such excellent care of you daily. Taking anyone for granted is a mind-set to be avoided.
Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love.

