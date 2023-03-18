Horoscope today, March 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some singles fall in love again. Put your all into this new project/ assignment as a promotion depends on it.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of being open to constructive assessment.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Honour the commitment to complete work within a certain timespan given by you. Two friends call, wanting to meet for coffee.

Cosmic tip: Make adequate time for yourself frequently.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be willing to take responsibility for work to be completed. (No excuses will be accepted.)

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone else to take credit for work you’ve done so diligently.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Consult your chartered accountant about some grey areas in the accounts. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Try to rid yourself of this mind-block that you are always right.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A business idea may not work out the way it is being told to you. The relationship with your spouse/partner improves.

Cosmic tip: Postpone a hasty decision for a while.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Drive carefully, following all safety precautions. Emotions oscillate as past unforgettable and bittersweet memories resurface. But you are glad life is the way it is today.

Cosmic tip: Trust your instincts..

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A brainstorming session at work swings into a different direction altogether. Don’t say anything if unsure of facts.

Cosmic tip: Don’t compromise on a decision taken after adequate thought.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some Scorpios enter a karmic cycle of relocation within the country or overseas (if comfortable about it).

Cosmic tip: Speak about future plans to loyal and genuine friends only.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t be swayed by a sob story. The person is cheating you.

Cosmic tip: Make a decision when calmer. A thudding heart has you saying what should not be mentioned.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Travel or a temporary change of residence is revealed. Work is completed with better time management.

Cosmic tip: Learn to compartmentalise life, not allowing work or personal stress to overlap.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t take financial risks. Keep to the points considered during negotiations.

Cosmic tip: Be generous, if that is how you feel today. But choose the right people to be generous to.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An elder wants to discuss something important with you. Learn from the situation discussed, particularly the nuances of the issues.

Cosmic tip: Life is good. Don’t be cynical about it.