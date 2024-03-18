Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, March 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle repels making changes, so accept it with equanimity. Sharing news about a legality working out feels so good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t obsessively pursue an idea as it sends the wrong message.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

What’s rightfully yours has been received. This is a blessing from God/ the universe. Work pressures gradually mount up once again.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful a second half of a legality has been completed.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Shunning even the smallest disagreement helps the mind remain peaceful, allowing you to deal with copious amounts of work effortlessly.

Cosmic tip: Revel in this comfort and security earned by incurring positive karmas.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Keep practical aspects in mind when selecting a long term partner- relationship/ business related. Consciously slowing down helps take better care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be overly suspicious, but don’t trust blindly either.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Today is favourable for property matters, especially for jointly held family property. Relationships bring peace/ contentment.

Cosmic tip: Be aware about how God/ the universe gradually lightens the path by taking care of impediments.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Rapport with the boss is mutually helpful and pleasant. A karmic cycle that attracts increased finances begins. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be sure about your own decisions first before talking about them.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Sometimes you are at a loss for words when facing a person who talks like a lawyer. Ask them communicate with you in simple, understandable language.

Cosmic tip: Avoid discussing personal matters with acquaintances.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Significantly cutting down project fees is unprofessional as well as being unfair to yourself. Don’t ignore a cough/ cold or ‘flulike symptoms.

Cosmic tip: Respect your time and make sure others respect it too.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Tempering an understanding attitude with being firm to get the message across is highly important. Don’t allow yourself to be a pushover.

Cosmic tip: Take time off to exercise regularly (as often as advised).

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those who have nurtured a friendship with someone they met online realize the person is not to be trusted. A dinner invitation is turned down.

Cosmic tip: Be understanding and tolerant towards your spouse.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A subtly emotional conversation might make you spend more than is necessary on someone. Step back from unnecessarily intense conversations. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow emotions to get the better of you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

After having so many discussions and talking over many ideas, the client wants to adopt a different kind of marketing ploy.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully and with complete concentration. Don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.