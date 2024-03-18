Horoscope today, March 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 19.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
This karmic cycle repels making changes, so accept it with equanimity. Sharing news about a legality working out feels so good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t obsessively pursue an idea as it sends the wrong message.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
What’s rightfully yours has been received. This is a blessing from God/ the universe. Work pressures gradually mount up once again.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful a second half of a legality has been completed.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Shunning even the smallest disagreement helps the mind remain peaceful, allowing you to deal with copious amounts of work effortlessly.
Cosmic tip: Revel in this comfort and security earned by incurring positive karmas.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Keep practical aspects in mind when selecting a long term partner- relationship/ business related. Consciously slowing down helps take better care of health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be overly suspicious, but don’t trust blindly either.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Today is favourable for property matters, especially for jointly held family property. Relationships bring peace/ contentment.
Cosmic tip: Be aware about how God/ the universe gradually lightens the path by taking care of impediments.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Rapport with the boss is mutually helpful and pleasant. A karmic cycle that attracts increased finances begins. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be sure about your own decisions first before talking about them.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Sometimes you are at a loss for words when facing a person who talks like a lawyer. Ask them communicate with you in simple, understandable language.
Cosmic tip: Avoid discussing personal matters with acquaintances.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Significantly cutting down project fees is unprofessional as well as being unfair to yourself. Don’t ignore a cough/ cold or ‘flulike symptoms.
Cosmic tip: Respect your time and make sure others respect it too.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Tempering an understanding attitude with being firm to get the message across is highly important. Don’t allow yourself to be a pushover.
Cosmic tip: Take time off to exercise regularly (as often as advised).
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those who have nurtured a friendship with someone they met online realize the person is not to be trusted. A dinner invitation is turned down.
Cosmic tip: Be understanding and tolerant towards your spouse.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A subtly emotional conversation might make you spend more than is necessary on someone. Step back from unnecessarily intense conversations. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow emotions to get the better of you.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
After having so many discussions and talking over many ideas, the client wants to adopt a different kind of marketing ploy.
Cosmic tip: Drive carefully and with complete concentration. Don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.