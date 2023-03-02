Horoscope today, March 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2023 04:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 2.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new project/idea has tremendous potential. There’s a transformation about your ideas on spirituality/rebirth/ re-incarnation. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Wait out the present situation.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Something you had misplaced is found. Enjoy being in a position of power finally.
Cosmic tip: Gracefully live through this karmic plateau phase of unavoidable delays, keeping life on hold.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Check with someone if you feel information received is not correct. The brain works at an extra fast speed for students.
Cosmic tip: Plan well, not getting carried away with excitement.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A friend wants to borrow money. Make sure reply is not ego based.
Cosmic tip: Take what is being offered. It may not be what was expected, but is still good.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Balanced thoughts, words and ideas ensure a time of happiness and getting along well with everyone.
Cosmic tip: Believe true happiness lies within and isn’t the responsibility of someone else.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Newly married Virgos are over the moon with happiness. A bureaucratic issue is sorted out. It’s wise to be circumspect.
Cosmic tip: Be sensitive to your spouse/partner’s wishes. 

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those seeking employment are offered a job in another town. Discuss this with your spouse/partner/parents before deciding.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to discuss deeper feelings and other related topics.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A friend wants to re-connect if you are willing to allow bygones be bygones. Don’t shop excessively.
Cosmic tip: Accept changing circumstances and situations about which you can’t do anything.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life settles down as you logically deal with each issue. Let people prove they can be trusted before doing so.
Cosmic tip: Keep to the point when discussing a touchy subject.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
You re-consider an option after rejecting it initially. Prepare for a meeting with more care than you normally do. Cosmic tip: Deal with some confusion with mature insights and foresight.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Break barriers and repair bridges when a family issue reaches a point of stony silence. Don’t get side-tracked.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take financial risks even if a hundred per cent foolproof.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
An important letter arrives carrying good news. Be careful what you post on social media.
Cosmic tip: Altering the manner of interacting with loved ones only brings more closeness.


