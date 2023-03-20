Horoscope today, March 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Clientele increases due to regular networking. Family share a karmic bond with you (be loving and considerate).

Cosmic tip: Be a source of compassion and kindness to a friend/relative.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

As relationships improve, this sense of feeling emotionally lost subsides. Changes on the work front are inevitable. All is well for you.

Cosmic tip: Don’t quietly simmer with anger. Discuss the issue.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A dreaded meeting finally takes place. You manage it excellently. A karmic cycle of rolling finances begins.

Cosmic tip: Keep a formal relationship with colleagues. They are not your friends.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Delegating work helps deal with the really important tasks immediately. A friend is being extra possessive. It’s so annoying.

Cosmic tip: Do at least listen to advice given by an elder.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

One idea sparks a shower of better ideas that make it easier to deal with a sequence of events.

Cosmic tip: Be respectful towards your spouse/ partner to receive the same courtesy.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those seeking employment find a job. Two crucial decisions were easier to make because of unstinted support.

Cosmic tip: Leave unyielding attitudes behind, willing to be more accepting of circumstances.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A few important business trips are planned. Unofficial news about a promotion is received. Do consult a doctor if feeling low.

Cosmic tip: Find a workable solution by quieting the mind.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Paying off debts (if any) is easier since there has been an increase in income quite recently.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste your time by getting caught up in needless confrontations.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Do read a contract carefully. Important work to be completed quickly takes up the entire morning.

Cosmic tip: Accept that what you thought would never change has altered beyond recognition.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Letting go of attachments that seem like infatuation brings peace of mind and a sense of freedom. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep answers optimistic and confident when given options.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Financial well-being is as important as physical wellness. A slight change in profile adds to more responsibilities. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Give emotional security to receive likewise.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Diplomatic but right advice given increases faith in you. Work is slow and frustrating (go with the flow).

Cosmic tip: Think before giving a frank opinion. It may go against you.



