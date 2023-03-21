Horoscope today, March 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 21.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Be careful about what you eat today and more importantly, where. Don’t dwell on this feeling of life moving ahead too slowly.
Cosmic tip: Take this relaxed karmic cycle breezily.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Pay attention to every detail at work to hone in on a tiny mistake. Income increases gradually.
Cosmic tip: Try not to be overly possessive about a new friend made.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Choose a career which suits your temperament. Eat home-cooked nutritious meals.
Cosmic tip: Mentally step back from an uncomfortable situation to see the truth in all its clarity.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Karma works in your favour if you make correct decisions. Cutting emotional ties is difficult but not impossible.
Cosmic tip: Try not to be over emotional or create a mental drama.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
There’s good news from someone you love. Speak honestly, as the truth is best.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to bulldoze you into an uncomfortable and a stagnant situation.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Feeling grounded brings on a mindset that you can cope with anything life brings your way. Your vehicle could be towed away.
Cosmic tip: Feel happy about recovering from emotional insecurity.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A business trip overseas is planned with hotel and flight reservations done. Have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t betray a confidence, no matter what the situation.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Remain focused on work requiring immediate attention. Karma is balanced as perfectly as possible because you’ve learnt from past experience.
Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Avoid pitfalls of the past.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The entire day there’s a choice to be made between two alternatives. This can get to be quite a bore and an annoyance.
Cosmic tip: Don’t pay attention to gossip.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Concentrate on the project/assignment which has a deadline soon.
Cosmic tip: Indulgently take what your spouse/partner says with a smile and an understanding attitude. No offence is meant..
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
What’s out of bounds or denied is always more exciting. Lead a simple and an uncluttered life.
Cosmic tip: Live from the peace in your heart, nurturing inner serenity.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Old values and thinking need not undergo a radical change just because someone doesn’t agree with you. Don’t worry.
Cosmic tip: Do consult your doctor if feeling tired or breathless.