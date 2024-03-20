Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A step up at work is something expected since you give 110% to the job at hand. Enjoy this.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait for time, the great healer, to find solutions for some issues.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life is happy and peaceful, just like you like it to be. There are no major ups or downs.

Cosmic tip: HForgive from the soul level, people who have hurt you in the past.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s easier to indulge in anger and short, sharp answers, but does nothing for the relationship. Understand the issues first.

Cosmic tip: Fully experience nuances of a situation learning from them.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The universe is in an indulgent mood with you receiving karmic justice finally.

Cosmic tip: Nurture an attitude of having an open mind to successfully deal with life, its sharpness and love arrows.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An upset at home requires changing plans on the spur of the moment. Cope with it the best you can at this time..

Cosmic tip: Be resigned, yet uncomplaining at an unexpected situation manifesting suddenly.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Pay attention to the smallest sentence uttered as these words contain information wedged between words and sentences..

Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for a statement made.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Two promising contracts/deals are discussed, but probably, only one will actually be signed. There could be a trip overseas.

Cosmic tip: Don’t count your chickens until they hatch.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being practical is a great mindset, provided emotions bubbling just under the surface are kept in control.

Cosmic tip: Keep a decision on hold till tomorrow if unsure about the angle that should be taken..

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

What you are trying to say gets quite entangled in your own mixed-up thoughts. Step back for a moment to bring clarity. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to receive unexpected news.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The truth saves you from an embarrassing situation. New beginnings in business/career usher in a positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Trust instincts (they’ve never let you down before)..

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling let down by a friend is nothing to worry about since this has happened earlier, too.

Cosmic tip: Tilt this karmic cycle in your favour, making it last longer by being understanding and helpful.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

No karmic cycle is right for you to take chances with investments. Stay with schemes which are reliable.

Cosmic tip: Follow the truth, which by itself prevents untruths (that have to be remembered).