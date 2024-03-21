Horoscope today, March 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Health is good due to a changed diet. Two new clients bring in business over a long time.

Cosmic tip: Consider an amalgamation of two options to make one which brings benefits from several quarters.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Not feeling taken for granted is a huge weight off you, which finds reflections in all areas of life, since this was personally so important.

Cosmic tip: Do what is right according to you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Let go of suspicious feelings as life is changing for the better. Have faith in God/ the universe to steer life into calmer waters. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take family for granted.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The mind flits from one thought to another, wondering how life took such a turn. Eventually, actions bring a just and equal reaction. Accept this.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for an extremely social day.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Excusing yourself from a conversation going around aimlessly; you prefer to be involved in some other more interesting activity.

Cosmic tip: Divert focus from what can’t be changed and isn’t in your hands either.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some work from home today due to too much pending work to be completed. Sending regrets to an invitation is fine too.

Cosmic tip: Think about a situation from a realistic point of view.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A difficult financial time comes to an end soon. Self-employed Librans think about signing a new business with someone overseas.

Cosmic tip: Buy an impromptu gift for someone you love (but not out of guilt).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Don’t over-think an issue even though there are several questions you want clarified. Sometimes, one has to just let go, for peace of mind.

Cosmic tip: Make time to lighten up and enjoy yourself too.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

As you enjoy abundance in life, the universe opens up several channels that takes life onto very different paths.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be overly emotionally closed or self-sufficient, making an island of yourself.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The first thought is to get away from someone’s company, seeking refuge in your own home. But hear the person out. Make certain property papers are all there.

Cosmic tip: Simplify life very consciously.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being the strong and silent type makes people be a little wary around you. Financial decisions should not be rushed into impulsively.

Cosmic tip: Allow some time to elapse before speaking about your decision.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those who free-lance begin getting so much work that coping becomes a task (you manage very well).

Cosmic tip: Be practical and not emotional, no matter what kind of a decision you need to make.