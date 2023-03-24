Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 24 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, March 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 24 March,2023 04:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 24.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Friendship has matured into an unbelievably warm and nurturing relationship. Even office work keeps you smiling.
Cosmic tip: Follow intuition when it sends a warning signal about not trusting someone blindly.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Shackles fall away, bringing peace and freedom. You have no idea how or why this has manifested. Enjoy it.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of ‘it’s all right with the world’.


Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
A contract/ assignment may just slip out of your hands. Be careful. Complete work carefully and conscientiously. Slip around an argument.
Cosmic tip: Avoid being complacent in this positive karmic cycle.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
New and better relationships with siblings is heartening information from the Tarot. This feeling of happy anticipation is because of a college reunion soon.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a family celebration.

Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A karmic cycle of making new friends begins. Some singles meet their soul-mate.
Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies if that has been a secret wish for a long time.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Don’t make unreasonable promises when working out a project schedule. The heart and mind heal from past pain.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to dreams as they bring important messages from beyond.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Take a stand, calling out your spouse/partner if they are being unreasonable. Travel to your favourite destination is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Don’t set down do’s and don’ts for a loved one.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Be open to newer ideas of working and earning a living. Avoid swinging to extremes, finding a practical and sustainable balance.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this serenity and peace of mind.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A short holiday is enjoyable after a hectic time.
Cosmic tip: Spend time charting your journey of the past three years. Repeat those moves which helped get a promotion/ a raise.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Be diplomatic, but in a no-nonsense and practical manner. Be aware that caution and conviction are two sides of the same coin.
Cosmic tip: Take action, but nothing too drastic.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Allow loved ones to learn from their mistakes. Trips out of the city are necessary, even though you love being home with the family.
Cosmic tip: Avoid encouraging over dependence. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
The relationship has settled down to its normal manner of interacting. There’s a feeling of having been there done that.
Cosmic tip: Speak confidently but cautiously. Something you say could be misconstrued.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK