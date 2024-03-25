Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, March 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A chance meeting with someone you loved brings emotions and memories surging back. A karmic cycle of hard work begins. Income increases.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react. Choose words carefully. Spoken words can’t be retracted.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The best way to strengthen the relationship with your spouse/ partner is to behave the way you expect them to behave (this is mirroring actions or body language).

Cosmic tip: Make sure actions reflect words.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

This karmic cycle favours partnerships and joint ventures. Those seeking a financer find one. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t think you are deliberately being isolated. Ask yourself what brought you to this juncture.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The day moves ahead swiftly and smoothly with meetings going ahead as planned. Work is exciting.

Cosmic tip: Keep a rein on what you say to make sure everything doesn’t get complicated even further.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Avoid unnecessary risks if playing the stock market. Those with on-going liver related issues must take medicine as advised.

Cosmic tip: Resolve issues with the idea of finding solutions. Don’t play the blame game.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Making some changes at work will take time to be implemented, since people are (usually) averse to changes.

Cosmic tip: Be practical when making retirement plans and benefits that come along with it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Respect and heed advice of a more experienced and wise person. Try not to let business meetings exceed time allotted for them.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to enjoy the party (even if secretly bored).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Make sure you understand ramifications about a business partnership. Concentrate on developing a long term strategy for work related contracts.

Cosmic tip: Go with this karmic cycle, gently blending into all changes it attracts.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A plateau-phased karmic cycle should be put for other uses, like answering pending e-mails, tidying the in-box, etc. Patiently negotiate an important deal.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts as they create reality.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Making time for family is important, even if its an unusually hectic day. Meet a deadline.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about the direction. Have faith in God/ the universe to always have your back.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A financial venture requires several hours of discussion before there’s any movement towards its culmination. Don’t ignore an earache/ not being able to hear properly.

Cosmic tip: Spend a few days at a spiritual spa.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The person means well by giving practical advice, but you prefer dealing with the issue independently.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this reconciliation with someone you love a lot and secretly can’t imagine life without them.