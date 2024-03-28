Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today March 29 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
<< Back to Elections 2024

Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 March,2024 01:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 29.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Life never remains the same as there constant flux and change in karmic waves surrounding a person.
Cosmic tip: Accept when a situation has reached its ‘use by’ date and let it go.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Taureans who have their own business must be more involved in daily accounts. Weigh out words carefully before pointing out an oversight.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of behind the scenes activity and be prepared.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those in a new relationship make an extra effort to understand the person’s psychology and what makes them who they are.
Cosmic tip: Follow dreams but don’t get swayed by stardust. Be practical too.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Minor repairs at home keep you homebound and looking forward to the day when workmen will complete what has to be done. Social life is slow.
Cosmic tip: Keep atmosphere at home loving and peaceful.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Work towards bringing in a change gradually and not all at once as people tend to back away into a comfortable space rather than innovate.
Cosmic tip: Re-check some facts before bringing them up. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Life has umpteen different shades and it’s fun to explore all of them gradually, enjoying this learning process.
Cosmic tip: Try and understand the other person’s point of view first before giving any suggestions.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Investing in property has always worked for you. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t harp on the past and how different it was at a certain time. Some situations are not meant to manifest.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Accepting all life has brought so far may be annoying at times, but everyone is born with different karma.
Cosmic tip: Giving up a judgmental mind-set brings in contentment, setting you free from anxiety.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle advises returning a loan taken (if any). Pay bills on time. Compare two job offers before deciding which one to accept.
Cosmic tip: Speak gently and in a respectful manner with everyone. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Continue working in a focused manner, giving all you can to the job in hand. 
Cosmic tip: Allow emotional life to take a step back, concentrating on this auspicious karmic cycle for professional life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Deal with work you know can be completed today, avoiding leaving work half done as there could be a glitch in the system. An issue disappears over the night.
Cosmic tip: Deal with competition fairly.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Energy and enthusiasm are high, primarily through knowing some property work is completed. Working in an upbeat environment nurtures this energy.
Cosmic tip: Work through karmic debts with a positive attitude of making life better.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK