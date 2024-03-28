Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 29.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Life never remains the same as there constant flux and change in karmic waves surrounding a person.
Cosmic tip: Accept when a situation has reached its ‘use by’ date and let it go.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Taureans who have their own business must be more involved in daily accounts. Weigh out words carefully before pointing out an oversight.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of behind the scenes activity and be prepared.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those in a new relationship make an extra effort to understand the person’s psychology and what makes them who they are.
Cosmic tip: Follow dreams but don’t get swayed by stardust. Be practical too.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Minor repairs at home keep you homebound and looking forward to the day when workmen will complete what has to be done. Social life is slow.
Cosmic tip: Keep atmosphere at home loving and peaceful.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Work towards bringing in a change gradually and not all at once as people tend to back away into a comfortable space rather than innovate.
Cosmic tip: Re-check some facts before bringing them up.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Life has umpteen different shades and it’s fun to explore all of them gradually, enjoying this learning process.
Cosmic tip: Try and understand the other person’s point of view first before giving any suggestions.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Investing in property has always worked for you. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t harp on the past and how different it was at a certain time. Some situations are not meant to manifest.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Accepting all life has brought so far may be annoying at times, but everyone is born with different karma.
Cosmic tip: Giving up a judgmental mind-set brings in contentment, setting you free from anxiety.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle advises returning a loan taken (if any). Pay bills on time. Compare two job offers before deciding which one to accept.
Cosmic tip: Speak gently and in a respectful manner with everyone.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Continue working in a focused manner, giving all you can to the job in hand.
Cosmic tip: Allow emotional life to take a step back, concentrating on this auspicious karmic cycle for professional life.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Deal with work you know can be completed today, avoiding leaving work half done as there could be a glitch in the system. An issue disappears over the night.
Cosmic tip: Deal with competition fairly.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Energy and enthusiasm are high, primarily through knowing some property work is completed. Working in an upbeat environment nurtures this energy.
Cosmic tip: Work through karmic debts with a positive attitude of making life better.