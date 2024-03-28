Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Life never remains the same as there constant flux and change in karmic waves surrounding a person.

Cosmic tip: Accept when a situation has reached its ‘use by’ date and let it go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Taureans who have their own business must be more involved in daily accounts. Weigh out words carefully before pointing out an oversight.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of behind the scenes activity and be prepared.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those in a new relationship make an extra effort to understand the person’s psychology and what makes them who they are.

Cosmic tip: Follow dreams but don’t get swayed by stardust. Be practical too.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Minor repairs at home keep you homebound and looking forward to the day when workmen will complete what has to be done. Social life is slow.

Cosmic tip: Keep atmosphere at home loving and peaceful.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Work towards bringing in a change gradually and not all at once as people tend to back away into a comfortable space rather than innovate.

Cosmic tip: Re-check some facts before bringing them up.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Life has umpteen different shades and it’s fun to explore all of them gradually, enjoying this learning process.

Cosmic tip: Try and understand the other person’s point of view first before giving any suggestions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Investing in property has always worked for you. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t harp on the past and how different it was at a certain time. Some situations are not meant to manifest.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Accepting all life has brought so far may be annoying at times, but everyone is born with different karma.

Cosmic tip: Giving up a judgmental mind-set brings in contentment, setting you free from anxiety.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle advises returning a loan taken (if any). Pay bills on time. Compare two job offers before deciding which one to accept.

Cosmic tip: Speak gently and in a respectful manner with everyone.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Continue working in a focused manner, giving all you can to the job in hand.

Cosmic tip: Allow emotional life to take a step back, concentrating on this auspicious karmic cycle for professional life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Deal with work you know can be completed today, avoiding leaving work half done as there could be a glitch in the system. An issue disappears over the night.

Cosmic tip: Deal with competition fairly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Energy and enthusiasm are high, primarily through knowing some property work is completed. Working in an upbeat environment nurtures this energy.

Cosmic tip: Work through karmic debts with a positive attitude of making life better.