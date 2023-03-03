Horoscope today, March 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Distance yourself from tricky situations/friendships. A trip acts as a catalyst for change. Life takes a positive U-turn when least expected.

Cosmic tip: Be more at peace with circumstances.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life brings in what is meant to happen, whether prepared or not. Refurnishing of the home is postponed.

Cosmic tip: Make on the spur of the moment plans for a change.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Avoid a defensive attitude when discussing finances. A family dinner is enjoyable with no awkward topics being discussed.

Cosmic tip: Consciously and peacefully live in the moment.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being thankful at every turn makes blessings come back to you threefold.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an introspective and questioning attitude to understand all the finer points of a situation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An unexpected meeting with a friend who had created a distance is initially embarrassing, then pleasantries are exchanged.

Cosmic tip: Make a wish in this karmic cycle of wishes being granted.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be open to a spontaneous change in routine, even if just going out for a coffee with a friend.

Cosmic tip: Follow up plans for further studies (even self-study).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Each person’s karma is different so don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Circumstances provide answers to the ‘whys’ in life.

Cosmic tip: Be patient if searching for the perfect property.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Follow traffic safety rules carefully. Take the mature attitude, forgiving past wrongs. This also makes you feel better about them.

Cosmic tip: Keep ego under check at all times.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Splurging on the latest electronic gadget is revealed. This brings temporary happiness and satisfaction. Meeting friends for a meal is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Close your eyes and make a wish.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take professional advice about an issue that comes up unexpectedly. Take control of your own destiny by practising free-will.

Cosmic tip: Be independent and self-sufficient.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some memories still cause unforgettable regret. Let go. Live in the present moment.

Cosmic tip: Be sensitive to what is hurtful to someone else. Don’t bring up the topic.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Dealing with work backlog is boring but has to be tackled. A relative with whom you share a loving rapport comes over.

Cosmic tip: Rely on intuition with total faith.



