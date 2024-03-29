Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, March 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work may be slightly slower today, but that’s fine too for a change. Receiving a thoughtful gift is such a pleasant surprise. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be excessively attached to the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Approaching a problem differently resolves it quickly. Unknowingly self-sabotaging a new diet routine should be recognized and the mind-set changed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t misunderstand someone’s intentions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Some maybe considering changing their career. Do so after deliberating over time and discussing with people whose judgment you trust.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of downsides of having many choices lined up.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those is a marriage passing through rough weather must not make any rash decisions. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Be sure of your own views, yet be sensitive to other people’s opinions too. Don’t disregard them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

As far as possible, stay out of an argument between two colleagues who are both right in a manner of speaking. A karmic cycle that favours relationships begins.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough rest.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being patient and tactful, especially in a disagreement keeps the relationship on a pleasant footing. A new project requires major research..

Cosmic tip: Hire an image consultant if a makeover is needed.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s important to keep adding to technology skills. Some decide to have one day off from social media.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep remembering a decision made in the past which turned out to be wrong.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Waiting out this slow karmic cycle has a positive outcome; it allows recognising true priorities.

Cosmic tip: Allow a family issue to run its course as time takes care of it in a natural manner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Fearing the unknown needs to be changed. Look on it as the universe sending different options for a better lifestyle.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dwell on a negative mind-set as this, in turn, increases frustration.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Slow down socializing for a while, spending time alone or with family. Strengthen bonds by playing board games together.

Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts even if you feel a little weird doing so.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Presuming a situation to be factual may be quite misleading, especially when the truth is revealed. Some have the chance of an optional transfer.

Cosmic tip: Maintain the delicate emotion-ambition balance.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The day is busy; dealing with a heavy workload keeps you on the go and on your mental toes.

Cosmic tip: Try to cut down on having several late nights in a week.